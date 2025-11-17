‘Jeopardy!’ Full Post-Season Schedule & Contestants: Tournament of Champions and More

What To Know Jeopardy! has announced its postseason schedule, including the Second Chance Tournament (starting December 15), Champions Wildcard (January 5), and Tournament of Champions (January 19), with detailed rosters for each event.

The Second Chance Tournament will feature contestants vying for a spot in the Champions Wildcard, while the Champions Wildcard includes one- and two-day champions, select three-day champions, and Second Chance winners, all competing for a Tournament of Champions berth.

Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars season will premiere February 27 on ABC, while Pop Culture Jeopardy! Season 2 is still in auditions, with both celebrities and former contestants expressing interest.

Jeopardy! has announced the postseason players and schedules. Executive producers Sarah Whitcomb-Foss and Michael Davies announced the news on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast on Monday, November 17.

Current champion Harrison Whitaker will not be in the 2026 Tournament of Champions as his run came too late into the season. However, he will participate in the 2027 ToC.

Although the EPs announced the premiere date for Celebrity Jeopardy!: All-Stars — February 27 — they told fans to “stay tuned” and “use their imaginations” for the cast, which can’t be announced just yet.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! Season 2 is still auditioning, and Davies shared that celebrities as well as Jeopardy! champions and former contestants are interested.

Find out who will be in the postseason tournaments below as Ken Jennings returns to host.

Second Chance Tournament — played for three weeks starting December 15, the winners in each week will advance to the Champions Wildcard for a chance to play in the 2026 Tournament of Champions Evan Argyle, a data scientist from Salt Lake City, Utah Abigail Arnold, an academic administrator from Waltham, Massachusetts Guy Branum, a writer and comedian from West Hollywood, California Bob Callen, a retired librarian from Lexington, Kentucky Ricky Chandak, a financial assurance senior from Boston, Massachusets Dondi DeMarco, an operations executive from New York, N.Y. Rachael Gray, a graduate student from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio Mustafa Hameed, an attorney from Los Angeles, California Jenna Hayes, an attorney from New York, N.Y. Aaron Himmel, a stay-at-home dad originally from Long Island, N.Y. Melanie Hirsch, an attorney from Silver Spring, Maryland Eugene Huang, a teacher from Paramus, New Jersey Emily Johnson, a dogwalker from Honolulu, Hawaii Pete Johnston, a filmmaker and educator originally from Alma, Michigan Erin Li, a psychiatrist from New York, N.Y. Ivanna Lopez, a librarian originally from Tampa, Florida Molly Murray, an English professor from New York, N.Y. Erik Nielsen, a voice actor from Hollywood, California Keegan Olson, a consultant from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Dan Puma, a salesperson from Chicago, Illinois Ryan Sharpe, a recent graduate from Oakville, Ontario, Canada Michelle Tsai, a tutor originally from Honolulu, Hawaii Chris Turner-Neal, a writer from New Orleans, La. Andrew Wang, a medical student from Winnetka, Illinois Dave Widmayer, a trivia host from Portland, Oregon Allison Willard, a paralegal from Weddington, North Carolina Jasmine Zhou, an ASIC engineer from Woodland, California

Champions Wildcard — starting January 5 for two weeks, the winner of this tournament secures a berth in the ToC. The roster features one and two-day champions. Plus, the three-day champions who didn’t make it to the ToC and those who advanced from Second Chance. Geoff Barnes, an analyst from Washington, D.C. Cameron Berry, a data analyst and college administrator from Brighton, Massachusetts Dave Bond, an art student from Rochester, N.Y. James Corson, a nuclear engineer from Frederick, Maryland Jonathan Hugendubler, an adjunct professor and trivia host from Baltimore, Maryland Bill McKinney, a VP of restaurants and bars from San Diego, California Ian Morrison, an airline ramp agent originally from Aurora, Colorado Harvey Silikovitz, an attorney and worldwide karaoke singer originally from West Orange, New Jersey Jason Singer, a real estate agent from Portland, Maine Vickie Talvola, a quantitative trader from Jersey City, New Jersey Stella Trout, a software engineer originally from Houston, Texas Dargan Ware, an attorney and writer from Bessemer, Alabama Second Chance Week 1 Winner TBD Second Chance Week 2 Winner TBD Second Chance Week 3 Winner TBD

Tournament of Champions — kicking off January 19, the ToC is the marquee event of the Jeopardy! season. T he ToC features the players who won the most games during the eligibility period, plus the winner of Champions Wildcard, and Celebrity Jep! champions. Scott Riccardi, a 16-game super-champion from Somerville, N.J. Laura Faddah, an eight-game champion from Memphis, Tenn. Paolo Pasco, a seven-game champion originally from San Diego, Calif. Andrew Hayes, a six-game champion originally from Tupelo, Miss. Liam Starnes, a six-game champion from Columbus, Ohio Josh Weikert, a six-game champion from Collegeville, Pa. Ben Ganger, a five-game champion from Goshen, Ind. TJ Fisher, a five-game champion from San Francisco, Calif. Alex DeFrank, a four-game champion from Brooklyn, N.Y. Allegra Kuney, a four-game champion from New Brunswick, N.J. Steven Olson, a four-game champion from Princeton, Ill. Bryce Wargin, four-game champion from Kansas City, Mo. Ashley Chan, a four-game champion from Lewisville, Texas Matt Massie, a three-game champion originally from South Charleston, W.Va. Tom Devlin, a three-game champion from Washington, D.C. Brendan Liaw, a three-game champion from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Mike Dawson, a three-game champion from Portland, Ore. Aaron Levine, a three-game champion from Seattle, Wash. Lisa Ann Walter, Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2 champion originally from Washington, D.C. W. Kamau Bell, Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3 champion from Oakland, Calif. Champions Wildcard Winner TBD

Second Chance Tournament, starting December 15, check local listings

Champions Wild Card, starting January 5, check local listings

Tournament of Champions, starting January 19, check local listings,

Pop Culture Jeopardy!, TBD 2026, Netflix

Celebrity Jeopardy!: All-Stars, Fridays, starting February 27, ABC