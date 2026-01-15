‘Jeopardy!’: Michelle Tsai Shares Hot Tub & Behind-the-Scenes Photos After Wildcard Exit

The finalists for the Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard were decided on Wednesday night after the last semi-final game. Michelle Tsai did not make it into the finals after many rounds of tournaments.

Tsai, a tutor from Honolulu, Hawaii, competed in the Second Chance Tournament and won that, advancing to the Champions Wildcard Tournament. She made it through to the semi-finals, but her time on Jeopardy! came to an end when she lost on January 13.

Tsai originally appeared on the game show in May 2025 and gained popularity through her hand-knitted sweaters and love of birds. Now, the Jeopardy! champion spoke out about her time on the show.

“Don’t cry because it’s over; JUMP FOR JOY because it happened! ✨,” she wrote on Instagram on January 15. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the @jeopardy team for giving me a second chance.”

She shared photos of herself jumping on set, as well as hanging out with her family and friends in Los Angeles. Tsai also shared a photo of all of the Jeopardy! tournament players having dinner together.

Tsai also spent time in a hot tub and shared flowers that she received from her mom and stepdad. She also wrote “J! Day” on her fogged up window in one photo.

“Thank you to my friends and family who came out to watch me at my tape days, and also to those who tuned in at home and supported me on this adventure,” Tsai went on.

“Thank you to the Jeopardy! friends I met along the way (SCC friends, how did we never think to take a group picture???), you all made these taping days memorable and fun where they could have been so stressful and scary.”

“Until we meet again 💙,” she ended. However, Tsai told her followers to tune in to the finals on Thursday and Friday because the games are “bangers.”

The three Champions Wildcard finalists consist of Stella Trout, Jonathan Hugendubler, and Cameron Berry. Whoever wins this tournament will cement their spot in the Tournament of Champions, beginning January 19.