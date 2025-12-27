‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Go Wild for Michelle Tsai’s Sweaters

What To Know Michelle Tsai, known for her hand-knit sweaters, won the Jeopardy! Second Chance Tournament Finals Part 2.

Fans on social media enthusiastically praised Tsai’s unique sweaters.

Tsai’s earlier appearance in a hand-knit heart sweater led to a surge in sales for the pattern’s designer, highlighting her influence on the knitting community.

Jeopardy! fans went wild yet again for contestant Michelle Tsai’s hand-knit sweaters.

In May, Tsai initially drew attention for her pink hand-knit sweater featuring a heart cutout. Midsummer Knits replied to a Facebook clip of Tsai, revealing, “Her top IS hand knit and it’s the Heartless Top pattern if anyone is interested! Michelle is so cool, I’m honored that she wore my design on Jeopardy .”

On December 26, Tsai won the Jeopardy! Second Chance Tournament Finals Part 2. She did so while rocking a burgundy and orange top featuring the letter “M” on the front.

Fans flocked to the comments of her Instagram post announcing the win, and many showered her with compliments on her unique fashion statements. “So happy for you! Thanks for the thrill! Loving the sweaters!” one viewer declared.

Someone else exclaimed, “Can’t wait to see your new sweaters!”

Another follower wrote, “She’s a knitta! 🔥.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user commented, “Loved watching you win!!! You won me over with your pigeon call & homemade sweater ❤️ Can I commission you to knit me a pigeon sweater?”

On the December 23 Jeopardy! episode, Tsai competed while wearing a knitted sweater inspired by a pigeon during Game 2 of the Semifinals.

Host Ken Jennings brought up the heart sweater during the interview segment of the December 23 show, telling Tsai, “Michelle, you played very well in your first Jeopardy! appearance. But people might remember more than how you played, your sweater.”

“Yeah, I knit that sweater myself,” she revealed. “It was from a pattern from a designer called Midsummer Knits. And after the Jeopardy! episode aired, everyone was looking for the pattern. ‘Where can I knit this?’ And she actually had her biggest sales ever for that month.”

When Jennings asked if her current sweater was also “from the Michelle Tsai catalog,” she confirmed it, adding, “This is my pigeon sweater.” After making a pigeon coo, she shared, “Yeah. They’re one of my favorite animals.

“It’s giving pigeon,” Jennings declared of the color scheme. “I didn’t even notice.”

In response to the pigeon sweater, one Reddit user asked, “Anyone know where Michelle got her sweater? I love it so much!!” Another viewer pointed out that Tsai knitted it herself. And although it wasn’t a Midsummer Knits design like Tsai’s heart sweater, the design was similar to this pattern.

Chic sweaters aside, Tsai will now advance to the Champions Wildcard on January 6.

