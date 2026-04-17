Is ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ New Tonight After 2-Week Hiatus?

Brittany Sims
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CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! ALL STARS – “QUARTERFINAL #4: Mina Kimes, Andy Richter and Timothy Simons” – Hosted by Ken Jennings and featuring returning celebrity contestants competing for a charity of their choice, “Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars” continues with Mina Kimes, Andy Richter and Timothy Simons. FRIDAY, APRIL 17(8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.
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Get your buzzers ready! Celebrity Jeopardy! is back for an all-new episode after taking two weeks off.

Mina KimesAndy Richter, and Tim Simons will compete in the fourth quarterfinal game on April 17. The celebrities were supposed to compete on April 10, but instead, Artemis II: Coming Home – ABC News Special aired in that timeslot across all time zones.

Kimes will play for Selah Neighborhood Homeless Coalition. Richter’s charity is the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Simons is playing for Silver Lake Children’s Theater Group.

The week before, the show took a break for the Easter holiday. Now, fans will finally be able to see the All-Stars compete once again as host Ken Jennings asks them hard-hitting questions.

Whoever wins on April 17 will advance to the semifinals and compete against one of the former champions and a quarterfinalist winner.

The fifth quarterfinals game against Robin ThedePatton Oswalt, and Margaret Cho will air on May 1 since there will be no new episode on April 24. The reason for that is unknown.

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Mo RoccaRay Romano, and Mira Sorvino will play in the last quarterfinal game. The date for that has not yet been announced, but May 8 is likely.

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From there, there will be three semi-final games. The winners from those games will then compete against each other in the finals.

So far, three celebrities have won the Quarterfinals and made it through to the Semifinals — Katie NolanSteven Weber, and Sean Gunn. Those celebrities, along with three other Quarterfinal winners, will face off against the previous seasons’ winner — Ike BarinholtzLisa Ann Walter, and W. Kamau Bell.

Macaulay CulkinRachel DratchMark DuplassCynthia NixonJackie Tohn, and Roy Wood Jr. did not make it through to the next round. 

Which celebrity will win it all and take home $1 million for charity, the Celebrity Jeopardy! trophy, and bragging rights of being the All-Star champion?

Celebrity Jeopardy!: All-Stars, Fridays, 8/7c, ABC, stream next day on Hulu

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Celebrity Jeopardy!

Jeopardy!

Andy Richter

Ken Jennings

Mina Kimes

Timothy Simons




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