Ghost and Tommy are back. The long-awaited prequel series about Power‘s drug-dealing best friends is finally happening. On July 22, STARZ announced Power: Origins, which will debut with a supersized first season.

Since Power’s original run, fans have wanted answers about Ghost and Tommy’s backstories. Well, Power: Origins is going to deliver with a bang. TV Insider is breaking down the latest updates about the Power prequel.

Does Power: Origins have a release date?

Power: Origins does not have a release date yet. STARZ has greenlit Power: Origins for an 18-episode first season. The network hasn’t announced when production will begin. The first season will most likely premiere in 2026.

What is Power: Origins about?

The new Power spinoff will focus on young Ghost and Tommy. In this origin story, Ghost and Tommy are “ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City.”

According to STARZ, Power: Origins will be a “fun, rambunctious exploration of a new time period in the Power franchise” and “will highlight the unbridled audacity of young men on the rise, determined to become legends in the game.”

Fans first got to know Ghost and Tommy in the original Power series, which ran for six seasons from 2014 to 2020. At the end of the show’s run, Ghost was killed by his own son, Tariq. Tommy faked his death and moved to Chicago.

“I’m excited to continue to explore the origin stories of the Power Universe’s founding fathers,” said Sascha Penn, showrunner, writer, and executive producer. “Ghost and Tommy’s backstories have fueled years of constant fascination and speculation among fans, and I’m thrilled to be able to answer some long-held questions and share new layers of the story that viewers won’t see coming.”

Kathryn Busby, the President of Original Programming for STARZ, said: “Our fans have been asking for Ghost and Tommy’s origins story since we first met them in Power — and with the launch of this series, we’re delivering in a big way. This marks an electrifying new chapter in the franchise’s evolution as we dive deep into the legacy of these iconic characters and the explosive moments that shaped their path.”

Who will play Ghost & Tommy in Power: Origins?

STARZ has not announced who will play young James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tommy Egan in Power: Origins. The roles were originated by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora in Power. Younger versions of the characters, played by William Chris Sumpter and Ethan Cutkosky, were featured in a brief Season 6 flashback.

During a recent N3on stream, Cutkosky was still interested in playing young Tommy. “I would love to. Blow 50 Cent [a Power producer] up and try to get me on that,” the Shameless actor said.

Who else is in the Power: Origins cast?

The only known cast member is Power Book III: Raising Kanan star MeKai Curtis, who will reprise his role as young Kanan Stark, played by 50 Cent in the original series.

Depending on the exact timeline of Power: Origins, we’ll likely be introduced to young Angela, who was played by Camila Perez in the Season 6 flashback. The series is expected to feature young Tasha and young LaKeisha, who were played by Naturi Naughton and La La Anthony on Power.

Are there other Power spinoffs?

Power: Origins will be the fourth Power spinoff in the universe. The Tariq-led Power Book II: Ghost ran for four seasons. Power Book III: Raising Kanan has already filmed its fifth and final season. Power Book IV: Force, focusing on Tommy’s life in Chicago, will air its third and final season this fall.

Power: Origins, Series Premiere, TBA, STARZ