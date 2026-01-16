Damon and Affleck Together Again, ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Finale and a ‘Nowhere Man’ on Starz, ‘Stumble’ and the Pro Cheer League

Claire Folger/Netflix

The Rip

Movie Premiere

Those Boston buds Matt Damon and Ben Affleck team up again, but there’s not a lot of goodwill hunting in the taut scenario of this crime drama. As narcotics cop Lt. Dane Dumars and Det. Sgt. J.D. Byrne of the Miami police, they’re part of a squad that discovers $24 million stashed in a drug house during a raid, or “rip.” As the team debates whether to keep the loot or turn it in, tensions rise, and anyone who’s seen the classic The Treasure of the Sierra Madre knows the poisoning influence of greed among even the best of friends.

Starz

Power Book IV: Force

Series Finale 9/8c

This is the end of the road for the third spinoff from the Power universe, focusing on kingpin Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), with the pressure for retaliation causing mass havoc. But this probably isn’t the last we’ve seen of the character, with more Power projects in the pipeline, including a 1990s-set prequel, Power: Origins, and a present-day Power: Legacy sequel. More power to them.

The Nowhere Man

Series Premiere 9:35/8:35c

While one show ends, another begins. (Spartacus: House of Ashur is taking the week off.) Power veteran Naturi Naughton-Lewis stars in, and is an executive producer of, a South Africa-set action series with echoes of Reacher in its story of former Special Forces mercenary Lukas (Bonko Khoza). His PTSD has rendered him a ghost of his former self as he stays off the grid in the back streets of Johannesburg, until he witnesses a home invasion and snaps back into hero mode. “He’s one of God’s angels. One of His warriors,” says his admirer, Ruby (Naughton-Lewis), who urges him to use his tough-guy skills for good.

Matt Miller / NBC

Stumble

8:30/7:30c

Having discovered the most horrible of betrayals, cheerleading coach Courteney (the terrific Jenn Lyon) channels her rage by unleashing her ferocious alter ego, known as “Lorraine,” considered by some to be her inner monster. Though her husband, Boon (Taran Killam), is not-so-secretly thrilled to have the wild woman back to spice things up at home. More determined than ever to get her underdog cheer squad to Daytona, she hires an expensive choreographer (Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee) who takes one look at the crew and decides, “When life gives you poo, you make shampoo.”

By coincidence, or maybe it’s fate, but on the same night, ION begins broadcasting the inaugural competition season of the Pro Cheer League (8 pm/ET), with paid athletes participating on a pro level across five events, opening this weekend in Indianapolis and continuing through the Pro Cheer League Championship in Nashville on March 27.

Roku

What Drives You with John Cena

Season Premiere

Hot wheels are a metaphor for the drive to succeed — or so wrestling/acting superstar John Cena would have you believe, as he hosts a second season of the reality series that puts him in the passenger seat alongside celebs as they reflect on their own journeys to stardom. This season’s ride-a-longs feature baseball great Mookie Betts, country-music star Kane Brown, rapper Saweetie, and the WWE’s Charlotte Flair.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

How to Lose a Popularity Contest (streaming on Tubi): Sara Waisglass and Chase Hudson star in a high-school romcom as opposites who attract: overachiever Ellie and slacker Nate, who bond when she helps him run for student body president.

(streaming on Tubi): Sara Waisglass and Chase Hudson star in a high-school romcom as opposites who attract: overachiever Ellie and slacker Nate, who bond when she helps him run for student body president. Can This Love Be Translated (streaming on Netflix ): Love is a universal language in a Japanese romcom that follows a world-famous actress (Go Youn-jung) and her multilingual translator (Kim Seon-ho) as they travel around the world filming a reality series.

(streaming on ): Love is a universal language in a Japanese romcom that follows a world-famous actress (Go Youn-jung) and her multilingual translator (Kim Seon-ho) as they travel around the world filming a reality series. Black Phone 2 (streaming on Peacock): Ethan Hawke returns from beyond the grave as The Grabber in the horror sequel, making its streaming debut.