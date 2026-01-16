Damon and Affleck Together Again, ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Finale and a ‘Nowhere Man’ on Starz, ‘Stumble’ and the Pro Cheer League
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck team up again in the Netflix crime drama The Rip. The Power spinoff Force airs its series finale, while Starz launches the new action thriller The Nowhere Man. The cheerleading comedy Stumble returns on the same night coverage begins of the inaugural Pro Cheer League season.
The Rip
Those Boston buds Matt Damon and Ben Affleck team up again, but there’s not a lot of goodwill hunting in the taut scenario of this crime drama. As narcotics cop Lt. Dane Dumars and Det. Sgt. J.D. Byrne of the Miami police, they’re part of a squad that discovers $24 million stashed in a drug house during a raid, or “rip.” As the team debates whether to keep the loot or turn it in, tensions rise, and anyone who’s seen the classic The Treasure of the Sierra Madre knows the poisoning influence of greed among even the best of friends.
Power Book IV: Force
This is the end of the road for the third spinoff from the Power universe, focusing on kingpin Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), with the pressure for retaliation causing mass havoc. But this probably isn’t the last we’ve seen of the character, with more Power projects in the pipeline, including a 1990s-set prequel, Power: Origins, and a present-day Power: Legacy sequel. More power to them.
The Nowhere Man
While one show ends, another begins. (Spartacus: House of Ashur is taking the week off.) Power veteran Naturi Naughton-Lewis stars in, and is an executive producer of, a South Africa-set action series with echoes of Reacher in its story of former Special Forces mercenary Lukas (Bonko Khoza). His PTSD has rendered him a ghost of his former self as he stays off the grid in the back streets of Johannesburg, until he witnesses a home invasion and snaps back into hero mode. “He’s one of God’s angels. One of His warriors,” says his admirer, Ruby (Naughton-Lewis), who urges him to use his tough-guy skills for good.
Stumble
Having discovered the most horrible of betrayals, cheerleading coach Courteney (the terrific Jenn Lyon) channels her rage by unleashing her ferocious alter ego, known as “Lorraine,” considered by some to be her inner monster. Though her husband, Boon (Taran Killam), is not-so-secretly thrilled to have the wild woman back to spice things up at home. More determined than ever to get her underdog cheer squad to Daytona, she hires an expensive choreographer (Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee) who takes one look at the crew and decides, “When life gives you poo, you make shampoo.”
By coincidence, or maybe it’s fate, but on the same night, ION begins broadcasting the inaugural competition season of the Pro Cheer League (8 pm/ET), with paid athletes participating on a pro level across five events, opening this weekend in Indianapolis and continuing through the Pro Cheer League Championship in Nashville on March 27.
What Drives You with John Cena
Hot wheels are a metaphor for the drive to succeed — or so wrestling/acting superstar John Cena would have you believe, as he hosts a second season of the reality series that puts him in the passenger seat alongside celebs as they reflect on their own journeys to stardom. This season’s ride-a-longs feature baseball great Mookie Betts, country-music star Kane Brown, rapper Saweetie, and the WWE’s Charlotte Flair.
INSIDE FRIDAY TV:
- Happy’s Place (8/7c, NBC): Neurotic accountant Steve (Pablo Castelblanco) gets the acting bug, while Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) risks the wrath of Emmitt (Rex Linn) when she gives him critical feedback on his new armadillo egg appetizers.
- Love During Lockup (8/7c, We TV): Season 6 introduces six new couples conducting long-distance relationships from opposite sides of a prison cell.
- True Crime Watch: ABC‘s 20/20 (9/8c) reports on the 2010 murder of American University professor Sue Marcum and the manhunt to extradite the prime suspect from Mexico. On Dateline NBC (9/8c), Keith Morrison on the investigation into the checkered past of Army intelligence veteran Sarah Jean Hartsfield, suspected of murdering her fifth husband.
- The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast (9/8c, Starz): The docuseries exploring the history of the BMF (Black Family Mafia) drug empire founded by brothers Demetrius and Terry Flenory returns for a second season.
ON THE STREAM:
- How to Lose a Popularity Contest (streaming on Tubi): Sara Waisglass and Chase Hudson star in a high-school romcom as opposites who attract: overachiever Ellie and slacker Nate, who bond when she helps him run for student body president.
- Can This Love Be Translated (streaming on Netflix): Love is a universal language in a Japanese romcom that follows a world-famous actress (Go Youn-jung) and her multilingual translator (Kim Seon-ho) as they travel around the world filming a reality series.
- Black Phone 2 (streaming on Peacock): Ethan Hawke returns from beyond the grave as The Grabber in the horror sequel, making its streaming debut.