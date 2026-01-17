[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force.]

Since debuting over a decade ago in 2014, the Power franchise has become one of Starz’s most popular and expansive series. Initially focusing on James “Ghost” St Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a nightclub owner and drug dealer who wishes to leave his life of crime behind, the franchise has spread its wings, adding sequels and prequels to its roster.

The original series ran for six seasons before ending in 2020, but thanks to its popularity, multiple spinoffs were ordered by Starz. As with most franchises, the release of various sequels and prequels can make timelines confusing to fans and newcomers alike. With a growing batch of shows extending the Power universe, we’ve created a guide that includes everything from the order of the Starz franchise to how each show ended (if they’ve already wrapped).

Power

The original series follows James St. Patrick, a suave and ruthless drug dealer who goes by the name of “Ghost” to friends and foes alike. Despite the booming business, what he really wants is to leave the world of crime to pursue legitimate business endeavors as a nightclub owner. As he attempts to balance his two lives, the series forces him to tackle many obstacles, from navigating a crumbling marriage with his wife, Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton), to attempting to keep his family life separate from his life of crime and deceit.

Main Characters: James St. Patrick, Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), Angela Valdes (Lela Loren), Kanan Stark (50 Cent), Tasha St. Patrick, Tariq James St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), Andre Coleman (Rotimi), Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson), and LaKeisha Grant (La La Anthony)

When did Power premiere?

June 7, 2014, and ran for six seasons until February 9, 2020.

How did Power end?

Power ends with James’ son, Tariq, killing his father. Tasha ultimately takes the fall and goes to prison. Tariq starts his new life at college, but that doesn’t stop his father’s legacy from passing on to him, as Tariq takes over the mantle of “Ghost,” in the crime world, setting up the Power Book II: Ghost spinoff.

Power Book II: Ghost

Immediately following the previous series, we watch as Tariq tries to navigate his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy clashes with the mounting pressure to save his family. Amidst the personal strife, he gets tangled up with the affairs of the ruthless Tejada family, adding further complications as he tries to balance his drug operations with the pressures of academia, and the growing presence of law enforcement that threatens his way of life.

Main Characters: Tariq St. Patrick, James’ son; Cooper Saxe, an FBI agent turned defense attorney who wanted to imprison James; Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo), Dru Tejada (Lovell Adams-Gray), Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd), Lorenzo “Cane” Tejada Jr. (Woody McClain), Davis MacLean (Method Man), Diana Tejada (LaToya Tonodeo), Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige)

When did Power Book II: Ghost premiere?

September 6, 2020, and ran for four seasons until October 4, 2024.

How did Power II: Ghost end?

The series ends with Tariq accepting his fate as a drug kingpin and embracing the “Ghost” his father was before his death. With the help of new and old allies, he secures his position at the top of the New York drug trade, but unfortunately, has to sever personal ties to protect the family members he has left. In a post-credits scene, Tariq gets a call from someone from his past seeking help, which he agrees to, since in this universe, bonds are thicker than blood.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Set in the 1990s, Raising Kanan is the first prequel in the Power franchise, chronicling the early years of Kanan Stark, originally played by 50 Cent. Unfolding as a coming-of-age story for Kanan, the series offers a deeper look into an already complicated character, allowing viewers to see events unfold through his eyes and watch him transition from a young boy into the ruthless man they initially came to know.

Main Characters: Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), Marvin Thomas (London Brown), Lou-Lou Thomas (Malcolm Mays), LaVerne “Jukebox” Ganner (Hailey Kilgore), Kadeem “Unique” Mathis (Joey Bada$$), Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps), Shawn “Famous” Figueroa (Antonio Ortiz)

When did Power Book II: Raising Kanan premiere?

July 18, 2021, and will return for a fifth and final season in 2026.

What happened at the end of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4?

The Season 4 finale ends with a bang of a cliffhanger, where Kanan confronts his mother, Raq, after his girlfriend, Krystal, and his best friend, Famous, are found dead. As he wields a gun, the screen cuts to black just as a gunshot rings out, leaving both Kanan and his mother’s fates uncertain, and setting up a thrilling fifth and final season.

Power Book IV: Force

A sequel to the original Power series, Force focuses on James St. Patrick’s best friend, Tommy Egan. After leaving New York in pursuit of settling down in California, he makes what he intends to be a quick stop in Chicago. There, Tommy uncovers secrets long buried by his family, which forces him to stay and confront his past and his future.

Main Characters: Tommy Egan, David “Diamond” Sampson (Isaac Keys), Jenard Sampson (Kris D. Lofton), Claudia “Claud” Flynn (Lili Simmons), Victor “Vic” Flynn (Shane Harper), Darnell “D-Mac” McDowell (Lucien Cambric), JP Gibbs (Anthony Fleming), Stacy Marks (Miriam A. Hyman), Miguel (Manuel Eduardo Ramirez), Mireya (Carmela Zumbado)

When did Power Book IV: Force premiere?

February 6, 2022, and ran for three seasons until January 16, 2026.

How did Power Book IV: Force end?

Tommy’s quest for dominance over Chicago’s drug trade is a success. The series finale connects directly back to Power Book II: Ghost, when Tariq gets a call from someone in the series finale. Tariq comes to Chicago and saves Tommy from a bloody fate. The final moments of the episode feature Tariq asking Tommy to be his partner… back in New York City.

Power: Origins

The fifth series in the Power franchise, Power: Origins will go back in time, this time to explore the early years of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tommy Egan in the 1990s, focusing on their rise to power in New York City’s criminal underworld.

Main Characters: James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Spence Moore II), Tommy Egan (Charlie Mann), Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), Kate Egan (Jennifer Ferrin), Jill Wexler (Lizzy DeClement), Lenny Seidell (Lenny Platt), J-Boogs (Armani Gabriel), Omay Moreau (Everett Osborne), Traymont Stinson (Jason Dirden)

When does Power: Origins premiere?

Starz hasn’t announced a premiere date yet, but the series is currently filming.

