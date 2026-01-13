Power Book IV: Force is headed toward a forceful series finale on Friday, January 16, as Starz’s latest Power spinoff reaches what will inevitably be a climactic moment in Tommy Egan’s ascent to drug kingpin spinoff.

“In a lot of ways, I feel like not since Al Capone has a New Yorker come to Chicago to take over, and I think that Tommy definitely wants to make sure that that happens,” star Joseph Sikora said on New York Live. “So what we’ve done here is, over these three seasons, really built up that Tommy’s in a position to finally fulfill his dream, but like everything in the Power Universe, it’s one big step forward and two steps back.”

The franchise’s progress, meanwhile, has been more like one step back, two big steps forward. The original series ended in 2020, followed by Power Book II: Ghost in 2024, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan is headed into its final season. And though Power Book V: Influence isn’t moving forward, two more Power spinoffs are. Here’s what we know about the Power Universe’s future. (And beware: A possible Force series finale spoiler is below.)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will return for a fifth and final season.

This May, Starz confirmed that Raising Kanan would return for a fifth and final season, coming in 2026. The network also announced Shameik Moore would join the show’s main cast as Branford “Breeze” Frady, a younger version of a drug lord whose reputation looms large in the world of Power. Moore debuted the character in Raising Kanan’s Season 4 finale.

“It was always my intention that Raising Kanan would run for five seasons, and thanks to my friends and partners at Starz and Lionsgate, as well as the incredible cast, crew and writing staff, I’ve been able to tell the entirety of the story I set out to tell way back in 2019,” Raising Kanan showrunner Sascha Penn said in a press release. “Having said that, with the table we’ve set in this season finale and the inevitable introduction of Breeze, there is still an exceptionally intense and action-packed season left for the viewers to experience, and I assure you that the stakes for Kanan and the entire Thomas family have never been higher.”

Power Book V: Influence is no longer happening.

Before Force became the fourth “book” in the Power Universe, a spinoff subtitled Influence was set to get the Power Book IV mantle. Starz teased the project in a February 2020 press release — just hours before Power’s series finale — saying the storyline would follow Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) in his ruthless pursuit of political power. That August, however, Starz ordered Power Book IV: Force to series, and Influence became Book V.

And then came radio silence, even as the real-life Tate played the fictional Tate as a series regular on Power Book II: Ghost. By April 2022, a Starz rep had no comment on Influence’s status after Variety made multiple inquiries about the spinoff. That August, however, Starz exec Kathryn Busby told the outlet Influence’s development had been canceled.

Power: Origins is officially a go.

Last July, Starz ordered an 18-episode first season for a prequel spinoff titled Power: Origins, which will follow younger versions of Ghost (previously played by Omari Hardwick) and Tommy as “ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City.” Raising Kanan star Mekai Curtis is also on board and will reprise his role as Kanan Stark.

Production began that fall, with Spence Moore and Charlie Mann playing Ghost and Tommy, respectively, and Jennifer Ferrin, Lizzy DeClement, Lenny Platt, Armani Gabriel, Everett Osborne, and Jason Dirden in supporting roles.

“I’m excited to continue to explore the origin stories of the Power Universe’s founding fathers,” Penn, who’s showrunning Origins, too, said in a statement upon the series order. “Ghost and Tommy’s backstories have fueled years of constant fascination and speculation among fans, and I’m thrilled to be able to answer some long-held questions and share new layers of the story that viewers won’t see coming.”

Power: Legacy is in development, too.

Now, as for that Power Book IV: Force spoiler. Last June, Deadline reported that Force executive producers Gary Lennon and Kendra Chapman were at work on another Power spinoff, dubbed Power: Legacy, with Sikora expected to star alongside Power Book II: Ghost star Michael Rainey Jr.in character as Tariq St. Patrick. So it would appear that Tommy will likely survive his spinoff’s series finale this week. What shape he’ll be in remains to be seen!

Power Book IV: Force, Series Finale, Friday, January 16, 10:30/9:30c, Starz