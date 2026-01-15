‘Percy Jackson’: Walker Scobell Interviews His Costars (VIDEO)

What To Know Walker Scobell interviews his Percy Jackson and the Olympians costars.

Scobell asks about their time on set and throws in some joke questions for Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries.

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 finale comes out on January 21.

When Walker Scobell had a conflict pop up that prevented him from attending our Percy Jackson and the Olympians shoot, we got creative. To make up for lost interview time with his costars, we had Scobell interview his costars himself when they came to the TV Insider studio.

Thanks to Zoom and video editing, we can now share Scobell’s interview with his friends Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer in the video above.

Percy Jackson Season 2 kicked off with two episodes on December 10 on Disney+ and Hulu. The finale is coming up on Wednesday, January 21, and it promises to be action-packed.

It’s a “kill or be killed” scenario in the finale battle, Bushnell told us in our Season 2 Episode 7 after-show interview. And his fellow actors warned that this finale is the moment when the series changes forever. It will adopt a much more serious tone heading into Percy Jackson Season 3 (which is currently in production in Canada), and the Season 2 finale will usher in that tonal shift.

It’s good, then, that we have this fun interview to counteract the seriousness of the finale and the third season. We asked Scobell to write a handful of questions for his costars, both for the group and individual actors. We played his footage for the group in our studio so Scobell could still be involved in the fun, even if not in real-time. He impressed them with his questions.

One question asked them to share something that happened between takes during Season 2 filming that feels just as important as anything shown onscreen. These made for some sentimental answers, and the stars are hoping some of these moments can make it onto a deleted scenes reel, should the series produce one.

Scobell threw in some joke questions as well, which produced equally funny answers from Simhadri and Jeffries. See it all in the full video interview above.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Season 2 Finale, Wednesday, January 21, Disney+ and Hulu