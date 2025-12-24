What To Know Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Episode 4 features a noteworthy line from Percy to Annabeth.

Flashbacks in the episode also reveal Thalia’s sacrifice and Annabeth’s traumatic past.

Here, the stars of the show break down key moments from the new episode.

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Episode 4, “Clarisse Blows Up Everything.”]

“It only took me two days to see how special you were.” Percabeth fans were delivered that gem of a line in Percy Jackson Season 2 Episode 4 just before the battle in the Sea of Monsters began. Percy (Walker Scobell) was trying to comfort Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), who was reflecting on her traumatic arrival at Camp Half-Blood in her childhood.

Thalia (Tamara Smart) made her thunderous debut in this episode in flashbacks that showed her, young Annabeth (Marissa Lior Winans, Jeffries’ cousin), and Luke (Charlie Bushnell) meeting Grover (Aryan Simhadri). They were reluctant to go to camp, but Annabeth’s run-in with some dangerous cyclops made them reconsider. This decision led to Thalia’s sacrifice at the camp’s border. The teen Annabeth is now questioning her wisdom as they face another treacherous battle, this time against the monsters Scylla and Charybdis on the Sea of Monsters.

Annabeth wondered if Luke was right about her two months with Thalia and Luke not meaning much. That’s when Percy said the “special” line. Jeffries tells TV Insider what Annabeth was thinking in response to that line in the video interview above.

“Her mind is so crowded by stuff, I think genuinely it’s hard for her to see different ways. In that moment, she probably did feel more loved, because she’s losing people,” Jeffries explains, adding, “[Percy] saying that, she did feel more loved by it.”

The scene is a turning point for Percy and Annabeth, according to executive producer Jonathan E. Steinberg. It’s “one of a few this season,” he notes. This scene, and this friendship’s Season 2 storyline all season long, is about “being more to each other than just someone who is similarly lonely.”

It’s about “being somebody who comes to this relationship with a really specific history and baggage and damage, and the ability to be honest about that and disclose it to each other,” Steinberg adds. “[That’s] happening in chapters through the season. And right in the middle of the season is a big one for her to be opening that door to him and [be] willing to make herself vulnerable in that way.”

This moment of connection was a precursor for the battle to come, in which Clarisse’s (Dior Goodjohn) Ironclad ship was destroyed, and Tyson (Daniel Diemer) was last seen in an explosion as the ship started to fall apart. The last we saw of Percy, he was standing at the bow of the ship as it was sucked up into a cyclone. He saw a patch of blue sky in the eye of the storm, but the episode ends there, leaving fans with a big cliffhanger.

Learn more about the episode’s creation in the full Percy Jackson after-show video above.

