What To Know President Donald Trump has reacted to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show on social media.

He called it “absolutely terrible” and “a slap in the face to our country” on Truth Social.

Despite the White House suggesting Trump would prefer to watch Kid Rock’s alternative show, his immediate reaction indicated he watched Bad Bunny’s performance live.

“The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” Bad Bunny said at the end of his Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday night (February 8). However, President Donald Trump wasn’t on board with the message.

Shortly after the Puerto Rican rapper and singer finished his set, Trump took to Truth Social to give his review of the performance. The president, who has previously criticized the NFL’s decision to appoint Bad Bunny as this year’s halftime headliner, called the performance “absolutely terrible,” “disgusting,” and “a slap in the face to our country.”

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump wrote. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

He continued, “This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD.”

“And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the president concluded.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, “I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny. I must say that.” Leavitt was referring to the alternative halftime show hosted by Turning Point USA, featuring Kid Rock as headliner.

Given his social media review came shortly after the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show wrapped, it seems clear Trump was watching Bad Bunny over the Kid Rock concert.

Ahead of Sunday’s performance, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told the press, “This platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents and to be able to use this moment to do that. And I think artists in the past have done that. I think Bad Bunny understands that, and I think he’ll have a great performance.”