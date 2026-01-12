‘Jeopardy!’: Wildcard Semi-Finals Open With High Wagers, Triple Stumpers & a Clutch Final

Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard semi-finals kicked off with the first group of semi-finalists to return to the podium, including data analyst and college administrator Cameron Berry from Brighton, Massachusetts, quantitative trader Vickie Talvola from Jersey City, New Jersey, and recent graduate Ryan Sharpe from Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

“We have reached the semi-finals in this year’s Champions Wildcard Tournament, and over the next three days, nine semi-finalists will battle it out for three coveted spots in the finals,” reminded host Ken Jennings.

Sharpe started the round with “Sounds Like Hockey” for $1,000: “The use of chemical weapons may cross one of these, the furthest limit that will be tolerated.” With the correct answer of “What is the red line?” Sharpe was the first contestant on the board.

However, the group got their first Triple Stumper in the second clue in “Sounds Like Hockey” for $800: “If you’re a truly sharp dresser, you iron your pants so you could perform surgery using this.” No one was able to guess the correct answer, which was “What was the crease?”

Talvola discovered the first Daily Double hiding under “Around the World” for $600. She bid $1,000 against her pot of $800 on the clue, “This longest river in South Africa is named in honor of the Dutch royal family.” With the correct answer, the Orange River, Talvola increased her take to $1,800.

By the time of the first break, Berry was in the lead with $3,400, with Sharpe in second with $2,800, and Talvola close behind with $2,400.

When chatting with the semi-finalists, Berry shared how his girlfriend’s souvenir Jeopardy! tote bag from his first appearance led to an amusing bit of confusion. Talvola spoke about her late grandfather, a devoted fan of the show who had the chance to watch his granddaughter compete before he passed away. “He was just really proud of me and happy,” she said.

Sharpe recounted competing on University Challenge while studying abroad in London. “It just so happened that my first episode of that show aired on the exact same day as my first episode of Jeopardy!”

With only three categories left on the board, the contestants made quick work of the remaining clues. However, the trio encountered another Triple Stumper in “Let’s Go Out Tonight” for $400: “This type of drama is big on Broadway with stars like Sarah Snook & Jean Smart, but do I want to see your pal Dave as Salmon P. Chase?” The correct response was, “What is a one-person show?”

By the end of the first round, Perry maintained his lead with $6,000, while Sharpe held second with $5,800, and Talvola trailed just behind with $5,400.

In Double Jeopardy, Talvola opened the round with “Crossword Clues” for $2,000: “Dutch barge dog (8 letters).” It proved to be another Triple Stumper, as no one buzzed in with the correct response: “What is a Keeshond?” It was followed by another Triple Stumper in the same category, offering a slow start to the second round.

Sharpe found the second Daily Double under “French History” for $1,200. Wagering his entire $9,600 pot, he was able to correctly answer the clue, “Enacted in 1804 this comprehensive system of laws, with revisions, is still the operating civil jurisprudence in France.” With the answer “What is the Napoleonic Code?” Sharpe’s new total was $19,200.

Perry found the third and final DD under “20th Century Lit” for $800. He wagered a true Daily Double with $9,800 on the clue: “This language from Orwell’s 1984 was ‘designed… to diminish the range of thought.'” With the correct answer of Newspeak, Perry’s new total was $19,600.

By the end of Double Jeopardy, Perry had $27,200, Sharpe maintained second place with $24,000, and Talvola had $15,800.

The Final Jeopardy category of “Medical History” offered the clue: “The viral rash known since 1866 by this Latin name was described a century earlier by Friedrich Hoffmann of the University of Halle.” Did any of the semi-finalists get it?

Talvola wrote, “What rosacea?” and wagered $9,400, bringing her total down to $6,400. Sharpe incorrectly penned, “What is variola?” with a wager of $7,601, which knocked him down to $16,399.

Berry answered, “What is Rubella?” the correct answer. Wagering $4,401, Perry’s final take was $31,601 as he secured a spot in the Jeopardy Champion Wildcard Finals.

