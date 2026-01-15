‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Ken Jennings Drops Another Post About ICE

What To Know Ken Jennings, host of Jeopardy!, has continued to post political commentary online, specifically criticizing ICE and calling for its abolishment.

While some fans have urged Jennings to avoid political topics, many others have voiced strong support for his willingness to speak out.

Notable figures, including Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer, have publicly defended Jennings.

Ken Jennings continues to double down on his political posts, despite some backlash from fans who want the Jeopardy! host to keep away from politics.

Taking to the social media app BlueSky on Wednesday (January 14), Jennings shared a photo of a highway warning sign that read, “WATCH FOR ICE.” Alongside the pic, the game show host wrote, “Good reminder from this state highway!”

Jennings’ post came a week after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed 37-year-old Minneapolis woman, Renee Nicole Good. Since then, Jennings has made several posts and shared many others about the incident, many of which call for the abolishment of ICE.

“America is always like ‘ok, but the NEXT regime change will work,’ like when I ‘cut out carbs’ briefly every January,” Jennings wrote January 6. He then followed up on January 7, writing, “The ‘prosecute the former regime at every level’ candidate has my vote in 2028.”

He later added, “It’s been a dark week, but I just saw someone reply to an ‘Abolish ICE’ post with a scoldy Bluesky ‘Uh, try abolish DHS’ and that joy will sustain me for a little while.”

Jennings also reshared a post from Madiba Dennie, the deputy editor of legal commentary website Balls and Strikes, who quipped, “Semi-regular reminder that ICE was only created in 2003. When you are asked to imagine a world without ICE, you’re basically being asked to remember where you were when Lilo & Stitch came out.”

While some reacted negatively to Jennings’ political posts, many others shared their support.

“Thanks for speaking out, Ken. It matters a lot and inspires others to do the same! This is real and we need every voice!” wrote one BlueSky user in response to Jennings’ latest post.

“Thank you, Ken. Jeopardy is my consistent daily sanity break and I need it more than I thought possible. Appreciate you,” said another.

“Ken I appreciate you, a public figure putting yourself out there and speaking up. Thank you,” another added.

“Thank you for you boldly speaking the truth. You have a huge platform and I am sure are under pressure to “not offend” anyone…..thank you for sticking your neck out and staying true to yourself,” one fan wrote.

“Hi ken will you run for president or something pls and thx,” added another.

Another wrote, “I’ll take Ken Jennings Is Awesome for $2000.”

“Appreciate you using your voice at a time when there are many disincentives to do so. Many in the public eye are keeping silent out of fear, self-interest or cowardice,” said another.

Even Jennings’ long-time on-screen rival, Jeopardy! super-champ James Holzhauer lent his support. In response to people calling for Sony to drop Jennings for his statements, Holzhauer quipped, “Tough choice for Sony. Fire Ken Jennings OR alienate a rando who doesn’t watch Jeopardy!, causing him to continue not watching.”