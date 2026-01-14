What To Know Mina Starsiak Hawk shared what she does not miss about starring on HGTV’s Good Bones.

The series, which also starred her mom, Karen E. Laine, ran for eight seasons from 2016 to 2023.

Starsiak Hawk will make her HGTV return on Season 7 of Rock the Block later this year.

As Mina Starsiak Hawk gears up for her HGTV return, she’s looking back at what aspects she didn’t enjoy while working on a home renovation show.

Starsiak Hawk will compete alongside former NFL star Vernon Davis on Season 7 of Rock the Block later this year. HGTV fans know her best for starring alongside her mother, Karen E. Laine, on the series Good Bones, which ran for eight seasons from 2016 to 2023.

In an interview with People published on Wednesday, January 14, Starsiak Hawk revealed that she misses “everything” about working on Good Bones, except the “interpersonal issues” and “the financial side of it.”

“When I started, the real estate market was a different world, construction costs were different,” she told the outlet. “And towards the last couple seasons, it was just the margins were so tight. There just wasn’t really money to be made and that was stressful.”

Despite the struggles that come with making a TV show, Starsiak Hawk notes that it was also “so fun” to do. “I never set out to make TV, but I enjoy it and Rock the Block is not my money and it’s not my house. So it’s just the fun parts,” she quipped.

Back in August 2023, Starsiak Hawk revealed that she wasn’t “in a great place” with Laine or her brother Ted on her Mina AF podcast. Good Bones returned for a three-episode spinoff the following year, which featured Starsiak Hawk and Laine working on separate renovation projects.

In another interview with People, published on Tuesday, January 13, Starsiak Hawk shared that she and her mother are in a “good” place as they work to mend their relationship. “It took us a lot of time to get there. So I think it takes a lot of time to kind of get out of it as well,” she said. “We were all together for the holidays, so we’re all amicable. We’re not like best friends that braid each other’s hair on Saturday nights or anything, but no, it’s good.”

HGTV fans won’t have to wait much longer to see Starsiak Hawk return to the network, as she will appear on Rock the Block Season 7 later this year. This season, HGTV stars will team up with celebrities to transform identical houses into the ultimate dream homes. This season’s teams also include Scott McGillivray and Brooke Hogan, Taniya Nayak and Drew Lachey, and Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner. Ty Pennington will also return as the show’s host.

“There was so much shenanigans because we all had so much fun with each other,” Starsiak Hawk told People in an interview published on Friday, January 9. “The teams [were] just messing with each other.”

She continued, “There’s several instances where Vernon, my partner, who’s a giant ex NFL player, would just physically move someone that he didn’t want where they were. Just always messing with each other and playing around. And I’m pretty sure Brooke got a couple solid tackles of Vernon because she’s a tall lady as well.”

