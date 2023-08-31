‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals She’s ‘Not on Good Terms’ With Mom

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk is getting candid about familial fracture amid the final season of the HGTV hit, revealing she’s not in a “great place” with her co-star mom, or her brother who also features in the show.

Her revelations come just a couple of weeks after it was revealed that the long-running show is ending.

In the August 28 episode of her podcast, Mina AF, Starsiak Hawk said she’s “not on good terms” with her mom Karen E. Laine, and her brother Tad Starsiak. Debuting back in 2016, Good Bones is led by Starsiak Hawke and Laine, following the women as they fix up homes under their business Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. for HGTV. (Laine retired from Two Chicks and a Hammer in 2019 but still appears on Good Bones.)

In the installment of the podcast, titled, “The Pain Of Staying The Same,” Starsiak Hawk got honest regarding her familial bonds while discussing plans for her oldest son’s fifth birthday party. “The current state of affairs is my mom and I aren’t in a great place,” she admitted. She went on to add, “My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place.”

While she didn’t elaborate on a possible cause for the friction, she noted, “No one’s punching the other person in the face by any means.” Instead, Starsiak Hawk shared, “We all just exist because it’s what makes my dad happy. And that’s that’s fine. That’s been fine for a long time. It’s fine for a lot of families. I just don’t think it’s fine anymore.”

This reveal comes as Starsiak Hawk was considering who to invite and not invite to her son’s party at her home. While she weighed the pros and cons of inviting her mom and brother or not, Starsiak Hawk claimed she’d “100% be the bad guy” if she didn’t. She said if everyone was invited, everything would be “fine,” but “very surface level.”

The bigger rhetorical question she then posed was, “Is it just fine that they’re surface level?” Starsiak Hawk also acknowledged that she may have high expectations. “I think a lot of times we think about our parents and we’re like ‘Wow, you were a sh***y parent. Why are you such a good grandparent?'” To this, Starsiak Hawk said, “We all know the answer. It’s just, it’s a different relationship. You’ve had the chance to make the mistakes with your kids.”

Starsiak Hawk admitted she feels like she’s starting over and asking the question, “What do I want my world to be? Who do I want to be in it?” Only time will tell, but one thing’s for certain, she’s likely to continue her connection with HGTV following Good Bones‘ end. Good Bones‘ eighth and final season kicked off on August 15.

Listen to Starsiak Hawk’s full Mina AF episode here: