Mina Starsiak Hawk Gets Candid About Her Surprise Return to HGTV

What To Know Mina Starsiak Hawk is returning to HGTV as a competitor on the upcoming seventh season of Rock the Block, teaming up with former NFL star Vernon Davis.

Her children, Jack and Charlie, are excited about her return, having missed the experience of their mom building houses on TV since Good Bones ended in 2023.

The new season will feature Starsiak Hawk and Davis competing against three other celebrity teams.

Many HGTV viewers miss Mina Starsiak Hawk‘s presence on the network, but perhaps none more than her children, who can’t wait to see their mom take part in this year’s Rock the Block.

Fans came to know Starsiak Hawk through her hit HGTV show, Good Bones, in which she starred alongside her mom, Karen E. Laine, as they renovated homes in Indianapolis. However, the show ended after eight seasons in 2023 following various behind-the-scenes tensions, including a falling out between Starsiak Hawk and Laine.

Starsiak Hawk is set to return to HGTV later this year as she competes on the seventh season of Rock the Block, which will see HGTV stars past and present teaming with a celebrity partner. The Good Bones star will team up with former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis.

Speaking to People ahead of her HGTV return, Starsiak Hawk revealed that her kids “came out and visited and they got to see the house and the set” on Rock the Block. The experience made them realize how much they missed their mom having HGTV cameras around the house.

“They very much missed like, ‘Mom, when are you going to build houses again on TV? The cameras aren’t around anymore. When are we going to do that again?’'” she shared. “They really enjoyed it.”

Starsiak Hawk shares two children, son Jack (7) and daughter Charlie (5), with her husband Steve Hawk. The kids frequently appeared on Good Bones across its ten-year run on HGTV.

After Good Bones ended in 2023, Starsiak Hawk has popped up now and again on HGTV, including a 2024 Good Bones spin-off series. She also featured on an episode of House Hunters: All Stars last year and served as a judge on Season 6 of Rock the Block.

The upcoming seventh season of the Ty Pennington-hosted competition series marks Starsiak Hawk’s first regular HGTV role since Good Bones ended. She and Davis will compete against three other teams: Renovation Resort Showdown’s Scott McGillivray and reality star Brooke Hogan; Battle on the Beach’s Taniya Nayak and singer Drew Lachey; and Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? host Kim Spradlin-Wolfe and her former Survivor castmate, Chelsea Meissner.

“There was so much shenanigans because we all had so much fun with each other,” Starsiak Hawk told People. “There’s several instances where Vernon, my partner, who’s a giant ex-NFL player, would just physically move someone that he didn’t want where they were… Just always messing with each other and playing around.”