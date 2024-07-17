Good Bones will live to see another day at HGTV as mother-daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine reunite for a special limited season of the fan-favorite series.

After previously ending their eight-season run on a less positive note following a fracture in their family dynamic, Mina and Karen are putting differences aside to bring fans more of their home-renovating touch onscreen. Set to arrive Wednesday, August 14, the upcoming season will see the team evolve past their time renovating homes in Indianapolis.

Instead, Mina will purchase a very dated but “groovy” lake house just north of Indy and give it much-needed cosmetic updates to create a peaceful family getaway. Meanwhile, Karen is setting off to Wilmington, North Carolina where she’ll risk her retirement on a nest egg bungalow.

The catch? This new property will require more work than anticipated to become a colorful beachy oasis for Karen. Both Mina and Karen’s new beginnings will play out over the course of a limited three-week run. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a wealth of time spent with these ladies as the premiere episode will feature a 90-minute extended run.

The premiere will showcase Mina’s journey through a rocky home-buying process and the renovation of her lakeside retreat, but along the way, she must also make a tough decision about her future. The subsequent two hour-long episodes will feature Karen’s purchase of a 120-year-old beach bungalow with challenges at every turn, including weather that threatens to destroy the project mid-build.

In June, Mina revealed what it would take to get her back on TV in an episode of her podcast Mina AF, as she noted that making the last two seasons of Good Bones was “really hard emotionally and mentally, financially and physically.” But she enjoyed making television “when it was fun” and would have been open to making more. It seems like this is the answer to that question in particular.

But what do you think? Will you be tuning into the new episodes of Good Bones this summer? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more as we near the premiere.

Good Bones, Limited Season Premiere, Wednesday, August 14, 9/8c, HGTV