HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk Drops Big News About Mom Karen E. Laine

What To Know Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen E. Laine, have begun reconnecting and were amicable during the holidays after a falling out.

The mother-daughter duo, known from HGTV’s Good Bones, faced significant off-screen family tensions that affected their relationship during and after filming the show’s final season.

Starsiak Hawk will return to HGTV in the upcoming season of Rock the Block, partnering with former NFL star Vernon Davis for the competition.

The holidays are often a time for family, and that was the case for HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk, who reunited with her estranged mom, Karen E. Laine, over the festive season.

Speaking to People about the upcoming season of Rock the Block, Starsiak Hawk revealed she is talking to her mom again, though she acknowledged the healing will take time.

“It took us a lot of time to get there,” she said, referring to the breakdown of her and Laine’s relationship. “So I think it takes a lot of time to kind of get out of it as well.”

She added, “We were all together for the holidays, so we’re all amicable. We’re not like best friends that braid each other’s hair on Saturday nights or anything, but no, it’s good.”

Viewers came to know Starsiak Hawk and Laine from their HGTV renovation series, Good Bones, where the mother-daughter team helped renovate homes in Indianapolis. However, while everything appeared friendly on-screen, behind the scenes, the family was falling apart.

Ahead of the eighth and final season of Good Bones in August 2023, Starsiak Hawk opened up to her Mina AF podcast listeners about her fraught relationship with her mom and her brothers, Tad and William.

“My mom and I aren’t in a great place,” she said at the time. “My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place. My brother William and I are in a kind-of-like-nonexistent place. It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much, and the last engagement wasn’t super-positive, and that was maybe a year ago.”

A month later, she told People that filming Good Bones‘ final season was a challenge because “my mom and I were in some of the most challenging places I felt we’ve been.” She even admitted to having “a knockdown drag-out [fight] during demo” while filming the season’s premiere.

“I was like, ‘I wonder if anyone’s going to be able to tell,'” she added. “And of course, you can’t because that’s the idea. People… that’s not why they’re tuning in to watch Good Bones. That’s not what they want.”

Good Bones returned in 2024 with a three-episode spinoff series, but the mother and daughter took on separate projects in different states.

Starsiak Hawk is set to return to HGTV later this year as she competes on the seventh season of Rock the Block, which will see HGTV stars past and present teaming with a celebrity partner. The Good Bones star will team up with former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis.