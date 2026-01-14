‘The Price Is Right’ Model Alexis Gaube ‘Falls Asleep’ On Set

The Price Is Right set is anything but serious. Model Alexis Gaube shared a video on her Instagram where she “fell asleep” on set.

“Prioritizing Beauty Rest in 2026 💤I think I found my new favorite napping spot 😂,” she wrote on Instagram on January 13. She set the video to the song “Arizona Dreamin'” by Piero Piccioni.

In the video, two crew members, Steph and Chris, stood on set. “Where’s Alexis?” Chris asked.

“I don’t know,” Steph replied.

Steph then opened one of the props, a turntable, on set that is used for one of the games. Gaube was found to be “sleeping” on the pedestal. She wore a sparkly pink dress, like she was ready to film an episode. Her feet, which had black high heels, were curled up to fit on the platform.

At the end of the video, Gaube got up and smiled, assuring her followers that she was only fake sleeping on set. Fans reacted to the video in the comments.

“I don’t think you need it,” said one follower.

“Wakey Wakey,” said another.

Many of them commented with laughing face emojis.

“That pesky turntable. So many uses,” another commented.

“I would have slept on the Time Is Money table,” a fan suggested.

Gaube is understandably tired as the game show films two to three episodes per day. The video must be from the past since she shared in December that The Price Is Right had finished filming for Season 54. Gaube shared on Instagram in December that seasons typically film five to six months of the year, despite airing until the summer.

The model typically shares videos of her time on the game show when they are filming. Along with Gaube, The Price Is Right models include Rachel Reynolds, James O’Halloran, Devin Goda, Amber Lancaster, and Manuela Arbalaez.