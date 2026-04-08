‘The Price Is Right’: Drew Carey Gets the Giggles as Birthday Girl Wins Seoul Trip

A bit of birthday luck! A The Price Is Right contestant, who celebrated their birthday on the show, won a trip to Seoul, South Korea. Host Drew Carey got the giggles during one aspect of the game.

Linda Phillips wore a birthday pin and told Carey that it was her birthday on April 7, to which Carey yelled, “Happy Birthday!” at her. She won the fourth item up for bid, which was Bella Irons and two men’s shirts. Phillips bid $501 on the items. The actual retail price was $1,287.

After the birthday girl won, she got to come to the stage to play Squeeze Play for a six-night stay in Seoul, South Korea. The trip included cooking classes and a local market tour.

There were six numbers on the board. All Phillips had to do was remove one of them to make the price of the trip. If she were right and removed the number that didn’t belong, she’d win the trip.

“Put your birthday luck to good use,” Carey told her. When announcer George Gray told her about her trip, Carey said he had been there, and it was “so much fun.”

Phillips had to remove one number from 185316. To make it easier, she was told to keep the one at the beginning and the six at the end. This way, she only had four numbers to choose from.

The game show contestant looked out to the crowd, who told her to get rid of the eight. She listened to them, and Carey removed the eight.

“Say hi to our most valuable crew member,” the host said as the space opened up. There was a hand back there with long red nails. Carey gave the hand a first bump and a secret handshake before it waved and went away. The host got the giggles before squeezing the numbers together.

This made the trip $15,316. Phillips was right, so she won the trip. The contestant put her arms above her head and did a lunge. She then jumped and shouted, “Yeah!”

“Awesome trip for her on her birthday!” a YouTube user wrote.

“Great win!” said another.

Phillips did not make it to the Showcase as she only spun a .50 on the Showcase Showdown wheel. Her opponent, Macie, spun 1.00.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+