‘High Potential’: Kaitlin Olson Reveals Morgan’s Most Important Work Relationship

Meaghan Darwish
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Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in 'High Potential' Season 2 finale
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ABC

What To Know

  • High Potential star Kaitlin Olson reveals which work relationship dynamic matters the most to Morgan following the Season 2 finale.
  • Find out where she stands when it comes to the bonds Morgan has with Soto and Karadec.

Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) was faced with her fair share of twists and turns in High Potential‘s Season 2 finale, calling into question her relationships with her colleagues, including Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), Wagner (Steve Howey), and even Soto (Judy Reyes). Fair warning: There are spoilers for the High Potential Season 2 finale ahead!

While Karadec’s girlfriend Lucia (Susan Kelechi Watson) was found guilty of a crime he didn’t want to believe she could commit, Morgan learned just how dangerous the search for Roman could get as Wagner was found stabbed in the park, and Soto revealed the possibility that Roman had been disappeared after he supposedly killed an undercover agent.

Despite the fears and Morgan’s initial desire to stop the Roman investigation, Soto pushes to move forward, telling Morgan there’s no turning back now. “The Soto-Morgan relationship is so important to me,” Olson muses. “I never want to lose sight of the fact that she is the first person that Morgan went to and opened up to and was most vulnerable with, when it’s probably the hardest thing for her to be vulnerable with a cop of all people.”

Judy Reyes in 'High Potential' Season 2 finale

Disney / Christine Bartolucci

When asked who Morgan might call after she found Wagner bleeding out in the park, she favored Soto over Karadec, “Soto’s not going to break that promise, even if Morgan wants her to,” Olson adds of her commitment to the Roman case, which led to Wagner’s stabbing. “She’s going to be there with her to see her through the whole thing. Yeah, that relationship is very special to me, and I want to make sure we continue to explore that and see it all the way through.”

While Olson may opt for Morgan leaning on Soto, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t enjoy the Morgan-Karadec dynamic, which, despite having different significant others this season, remains an open possibility for romance. “The Karadec stuff is super fun, but that’s just fun to keep zigging and zagging and confusing people and keeping you guessing when and if that’s going to happen and how, you know?”

'High Potential' Star Kaitlin Olson Breaks Down Season 2's Shocking Finale
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'High Potential' Star Kaitlin Olson Breaks Down Season 2's Shocking Finale

“That’ll always be there,” Olson promises. “It’s great, and I love that they are falling in love in some capacity, right? They love each other, and they care about each other very much. That’s just a fun thing to keep stringing along, but the relationship with [Soto] is so beautiful and special to me that, yeah, I’m excited to see that through.”

Which relationship dynamics would you like to see unfold in Season 3? Sound off in the comments section, and stay tuned to find out what will unfold as we look ahead to the show’s future.

High Potential, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, ABC

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Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson

Daniel Sunjata

Daniel Sunjata

Javicia Leslie

Javicia Leslie

Deniz Akdeniz

Deniz Akdeniz

Amirah J

Amirah J

Matthew Lamb

Matthew Lamb

Judy Reyes

Judy Reyes

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2024–

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