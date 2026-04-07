‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Wins Trip, But Has Epic Fail on Showcase

Imagine being the only person on The Price Is Right to win your game and then fail at winning the Showcase. That’s what happened to Priscilla Giardo on April 6.

Giardo, from San Diego, California, won the fifth item up for bid that day and was the only contestant to win their game. The others failed to take home, trips, cars, and home sets.

She bid $2,399 on two Versace watches. The actual retail price was $2,440, very close to what she bid.

After that, Giardo came to the stage to play Vend-O-Price for a six-night trip to Spain, worth $13,780. All she had to do was figure out which of the three grocery items was worth the most.

Between a Skittles drink, Lesser Evil crunchy cheezmos corn snacks, and a four-count box of Epic Bison protein bars, Giardo chose the protein bars as the most expensive. There were eight bottles of the drink, five bags of the corn chips, and three boxes of protein bars.

Each drink was $1.99, which meant eight of them were $15.92. The organic corn snacks were $5.99 each, making them $29.95 in total. The proteins bard were $11.99 each, making three of them $35.97.

“You’re going to Spain! Congratulations! Nice job!” host Drew Carey said.

“Well, today’s show didn’t go well at all with Vend-O-Price being the only game won,” a YouTube user wrote.

“Was she the only one to win her pricing game today? I know 4 of them didn’t, including both that played for cars,” a Reddit user asked.

Giardo went on to the Showcase Showdown, where she spun a .95 and advanced to the Showcase. In the Showcase, she faced off against Tony.

The Price Is Right contestant bid $45,000 on a trip to Iceland, a trip to Canada, and an ice hockey package, which included equipment and gear. Audience members yelled at the game show contestant to bid $25,000, but she didn’t listen.

The actual retail price was $25,667, which was a difference of $19,333. Tony on as he was only $10,000 off.

“What in the world was Priscilla thinking for bidding $45K for the hockey gear, trips to Canada and Iceland?! Somebody in the audience was yelling $25K,” a YouTube user wrote.

“Ugh… she was way off with her Showcase,” a Reddit user commented.

“That was a crazy bid. I’m pretty sure I even heard a lady in the audience yelling at the other contestant to just not overbid,” one last fan said.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+