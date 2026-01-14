‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Wins $10,000 Trip After Audience Shouts ‘Soup!’ at Her

A The Price Is Right contestant won a trip valued at $10,000 after the audience shouted “soup!” at her. She turned to them for help during the game.

Ruth Smith won the first item up for bid, which was Honeydew Sleep travel accessories. These included two pillows, two pillowcases, two sleep masks, and two carrying bags, worth $900. She had the highest bid of $700, so she won the prize.

Smith came to the stage to play Check It Out. “You’re the first up today, so you’re going to set the tone for the whole show,” host Drew Carey said. “No pressure.”

She could take her travel accessories and use them in Cancun, Mexico. The trip was an all-inclusive, six-night stay. The prize was worth $9,934.

In order to win that, Smith had to play and win Check Out. Smith was shown five grocery items. She had to try to guess the price of the five items. Her total would be calculated, and then the real price of the items would be shown. If she got within $2 of the price, either above or below, she would win the trip.

“It sounds impossible, but people do it all the time,” Carey said.

Smith started off with the artichoke hearts, pricing them at $4.50. She priced the toasted peanut butter crackers at $5.00. Smith looked to the audience for the third one, mashed potato mix, and said they were $2.00.

For the Pillsbury Strawberry Frosting, Smith chose $5.00. She put the four cups of Campbell’s chicken noodle soup at $6.00. This gave her a total of $22.50.

She needed the real price to be between $20.50 and $24.50. The artichoke hearts were actually $4.49. The crackers were $5.49. The mashed potato mix was $1.99.

“What the heck? What’s going on?” Drew Carey asked.

The strawberry frosting was the first one Smith was off on, as it was $2.99. When she got to the last item, the audience started to chant “Soup! Soup! Soup!” over and over again.

The actual retail price of the soup was $6.49. This made the actual total $21.45. That means she was within the price range, and she won the trip to Cancun.

Smith jumped up and down and ran over to model Alexis Gaube, who stood by the Cancun sign, to cheer with her.

Despite spinning a .55 on the wheel, Smith made it to the Showcase. She went up against Anthony in the Showcase.

Smith bid $24,000 on Bauer power tools, an MR headset, and a 2025 Nissan Kicks Play. The actual retail price was $26,869, making the difference $2.869. Since she was closer in price than her opponent, Smith won the Showcase and took home everything in it.