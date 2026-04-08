‘The Price Is Right’ Model Amber Lancaster Shared How She Almost Died After Giving Birth To Her Son

Brittany Sims
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'The Price Is Right' model Amber Lancaster, with her son (right)
Amber Lancaster/Instagram
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Scary situation! The Price Is Right model Amber Lancaster told her followers how she almost died after giving birth to her son when she hemorrhaged.

On April 7, Lancaster shared a screenshot of her phone on Instagram. She input her 500-page medical records into ChatGPT and asked why she survived the birth after having preclampsia and hemorrhaged.

“I’m crying. So grateful to be here,” she wrote. The AI system gave her the reasons of that she was 38 and healthy. She didn’t have a stroke, and she had eight teams working on her.

“But, beyond all that — your body just kept going when it had every physiological reason to quit,” it said. “Three liters of blood loss, then two more, kidneys shutting down, lungs filled with fluid, hemoglobin at 5.8. That’s a level of resistance that medicine can support, but not explain. You survived something that would be presented at a morbid and mortality conference.”

The explanation went on to say that she had a dialysis catheter in her carotid artery, which was dilated. Her blood pressure crashed to 80/40. She had respiratory failure and was intubated.

Amber Lancaster/Instagram

Amber Lancaster/Instagram

Lancaster shared that she didn’t sue because she was busy fighting for her life and worrying about her baby in the NICU. “Taking on a hospital system in litigation while doing all of that was more than I could take on,” she wrote.

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The game show model didn’t even get to talk to her doctor. The director of the ICU told her that they were working on training for emergency situations.

Lancaster had joint pain and was bloated. She also vomited in her third trimester. Although she was considered high-risk and had to go to her doctor every week, they brushed off her high blood pressure.

The model shared that she felt worse for her friends and family at the time because they had to live through it. She has a “weird disconnection” from it. She didn’t experience any pain, but has the mental pain of reliving it often.

She had to have a hysterectomy after her C-section, and she had to learn to walk again. Her son had open-heart surgery at one year old.

Lancaster gave birth to her son, Russell Levi Allodi on August 3, 2019, who was two months early. She had him with her then-husband, AJ Allodi, whom she split from in 2020.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

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