Former ‘The Price Is Right’ Producer Defends Game Show & Bob Barker Amid Claims in Docuseries

Everything is all right on the set of The Price Is Right, according to a former producer. Roger Dobkowitz, who produced the game show when Bob Barker was host from 1972 to 2007, defended the former host amid claims made in the Dirty Rotten Scandals docuseries.

Two episodes of the six-part docuseries focused on the alleged sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, racism, and hostile work environment on The Price Is Right. Former staffers and models claimed that Barker denied any wrongdoing on set.

“This so-called ‘exposé’ makes me realize that there are some people in this world who will happily exaggerate and create falsehoods in order to justify a personal, hateful vendetta against a person in order to draw attention to themselves. Making the situation worse is the fact that the accused is deceased, and therefore, making it impossible for the accused to defend himself. The adjective ‘brave’ should never be used in reference to a person attacking a dead person,” Dobkowitz shared on Facebook on March 29. Barker died in 2023 at the age of 97.

Dobkowitz said that he waited to say anything because he didn’t want to “add to social traction.” The former producer, who left the game show in 2008, said that the docuseries didn’t receive much traction, so he feels it is OK to speak out now.

“Most people in society and individuals move on with their lives, especially after courtrooms have settled disputes and they are closed. Most people are happy that a headache in their lives is over. Such closure is usually a life marker to remind the person to grow and put things behind them. When someone feels the compulsion to constantly bring it up for another 30 years, it is a sign that something could be wrong with their capacity to reason maturely,” Dobkowitz continued.

The producer then said he might write a book one day, “if anyone still cares by then,” about his 36 years with Barker, the models, and staff, which will “clear up lots of misconceptions and dismiss many wrongful accusations.”

He ended by saying TPIR was a happy place and people rarely quit. “The only unhappy people, as would be found in any company, were the ones that didn’t get the raise they wanted, the ones that didn’t get the promotion they thought they deserved, and the ones that were terminated for not doing their job. Of course, we did have a small handful of those people, but far, far less than other companies had,” Dobkowitz said.

This comes just two weeks after Barker’s rep defended the former host. “Barker was and is beloved, and people to this day love him,” his rep, Roger Neal, told USA Today on March 18. “He was part of the fabric of American pop culture. He was the greatest MC in TV history. I was honored to have represented him.”

Former models Kathleen Bradley and Holly Holstrom, who were dubbed “Barker’s Beauties,” spoke out against the host, as well as producer, Barbara Hunter.

Despite the scandals, The Price Is Right still airs on CBS and is now hosted by Drew Carey. Dirty Rotten Scandals premiered on E! on March 18. It is not currently streaming anywhere.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+