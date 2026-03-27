‘The Price Is Right’: Student Who ‘Skipped School’ Has ‘Crazy’ Car Win

Brittany Sims
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'The Price Is Right' contestant Rivor Taylor playing Grocery Game on March 26, 2026
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Sometimes skipping school is worth it, but don’t tell your parents! A The Price Is Right contestant had a crazy car win after getting the perfect target price. The student was shocked that he won.

Rivor Taylor, a student who wore a shirt that said, “I skipped school for this,” won the fifth item up for bid on March 26. He had the highest bid of $1,501 on a pair of electric drift cars, two flags, and two helmets. The actual retail price was $1,690.

After winning that, Taylor came to the stage to play a game to try to win a 2025 Hyundai Venue SEL. He played host Drew Carey‘s favorite game, Grocery Game.

The contestant saw five items from the grocery store in front of them. All they had to do was try to get between the target range of $20 to $22.

They could pick multiples of one item or one of each item. As long as they were in the target range, it didn’t matter what items or how many of them they picked.

The five items were soup and dip mix, frozen shepherd’s pie, baby food, gravy, and roast beef. Taylor chose three of the deli’s fresh roast beefs.

They were $6.99 each. That made three of them $20.97, which meant the game show contestant won the car.

The audience erupted in a loud cheer, and Taylor ran over to the car. “Beef to the rescue. We’ve got the beef,” Carey said, which made model Alexis Gaube laugh.

'The Price Is Right': Drew Carey Laughs at Contestant After Car Win
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'The Price Is Right': Drew Carey Laughs at Contestant After Car Win

Fans reacted to Taylor’s win. “I could not remember the last time someone won on the Grocery Game!” a YouTube fan wrote. 

“Now that was great shopping and an excellent quick win for an SUV, wow. Way a go, Rivor,” another said.

“That was just crazy,” a Reddit user said.

“Nice work!” a fan on Golden Road, a recap site, said.

Taylor went over on the Showcase wheel, spinning a 1.35, so he did not advance to the Showcase.

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