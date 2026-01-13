‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Overwhelmed With Love for Drew Carey, Wins $11,000 Trip

A contestant on The Price Is Right was even more excited to meet host Drew Carey than she was to win an $11,384 trip to beautiful Melbourne, Australia.

Sarah Diaz won the sixth item up for bid on the January 12 episode. The items were Prada accessories, including a denim baseball hat, a silk scarf, acetate sunglasses, a recycled nylon pouch, and a leather card holder. All of the items were worth $2,605. Diaz had the highest bid of $2,001, so she won the bid.

The game show contestant got to come to the stage to play Bonus Game for the chance to win a trip to Australia. However, she was more excited to see Carey. She hugged the host when she got to the stage, and jumped up and down excitedly.

“I love you, I’m so happy to be here,” a clearly overwhelmed Diaz said, out of breath.

“So happy for you to be here,” the host replied.

“I admire you. I love your show. I love your comedy. I love you,” Diaz replied.

“Thank you. I love you too,” Carey said.

When announcer George Gray announced the prize, he said, “You two lovebirds can go on a trip to Australia,” which made Carey laugh. Diaz jumped up and down and screamed wildly. Model Rachel Reynolds smiled happily at the heartwarming moment.

For the Bonus Game, Diaz had to guess if the price shown on the item was higher or lower than what it was. If she got the prices correct, one of the items featured the word “Bonus” under it, which meant she won the trip. However, if the items she got correct didn’t have “Bonus” under them, Diaz walked away with nothing.

A laminator was priced at $59. Diaz said it was higher, but it was lower at $39. The second item was a kettle, priced at $125. The game show contestant said it was lower, and got it right since it was $80.

A bird bath was priced at $70. The game show contestant said it was higher. She was right since it was $99. The last item was a hot dog maker, priced at $65. It was lower at $45.

Diaz earned three of the four items, giving her a better chance of winning. The Bonus was under the kettle, so she won the trip.

Diaz hugged Carey once more before running over to her prize. She only spun a .35 on the Showcase wheel, so she did not advance.