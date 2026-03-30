‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Yells Loudly After Winning Trip

He could be heard all the way in Belize. A The Price Is Right contestant yelled very loudly after winning a trip on the game show.

Patrick Gallagher won the third item up for bid on March 27. He bid $1,450 on a 27-inch HP computer and an altura screen cleaner package worth $1,549. The game show contestant then came to the stage to play Down to the Penny, where he had the chance to win a trip to Belize, worth $13,000.

In this game, the contestant has to give host Drew Carey what he thought the exact price was of the five grocery items. The total then appears on the screen. After that, the real prices are shown, and the real total is given. The contestant’s total has to be within $2, high or low, of the actual price of the items.

“People win it all the time,” Carey said.

For the David roasted sunflower seeds, Gallagher chose $3.50. The contestant then priced the turkey gravy at $1.30.

Gallagher said the organic string cheese was $6.00. The Bloom sparkling energy drink was $3.00, in his opinion. Finally, the Shoo Goo repair was set at $7.00.

This made Gallagher’s total $20.80. He could fall between $18.80 and $22.80 in order to win.

The actual price of the sunflower seeds was $2.19. The turkey gravy was $4.29, which brought his total to $6.48.

The cheese was worth $6.99. This made the total $13.47. The energy drink was $3.29, giving him a total of $16.76.

The Shoo Goo was $5.99. This meant that the final total was $22.75. Gallagher was $1.95 away from the price. This meant that he won the trip.

“You got it by five cents!” Drew Carey said.

“YESSSS!” Gallagher screamed as he turned towards the audience. “We’re going to Belize!”

Gallagher advanced to the Showcase after spinning $1 and winning an extra $1,000. He bid $36,500 on SuperJeweler 14-carat white gold jewelry, a Chevrolet Trax LT, and a 10-piece Viking non-stick cookware set and stainless steel roaster with rack.

The actual retail price was $32,673. This made him $3,827 off. He won since his opponent was $4,000 away from the price. Gallagher walked away with over $42,000 worth of prizes.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+