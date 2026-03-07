‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival’ Stars Pay Sweet Tribute to Late Patriarch Phil Robertson

What To Know The Season 2 premiere of Duck Dynasty: The Revival centered on honoring late patriarch Phil Robertson.

The Robertson family celebrated Phil’s life with “Phil Day,” featuring competitions and activities he loved.

The episode concluded with reflections on family, legacy, and Phil and his wife Kay’s enduring love.

A&E has answered the call, and Duck Dynasty: The Revival is back for Season 2. The hit series returned on a somber note as the Robertson family gathered in West Monroe, Louisiana for patriarch Phil’s funeral (in scenes filmed in May last year). It leaned more into a celebration of life as his son Willie spoke about his dad’s ability to tell a story. He used the word “Dynamic” to describe him.

Phil’s wife Miss Kay spoke about how her husband would be remembered for his tremendous personality and competitiveness when it came to hunting or whatever he had in mind. “He was the man,” she explained. Phil died on May 25 at age 79 following declining health and struggles from Alzheimer’s disease. “Don’t cry when I die,” was his request. The family looked to honor those wishes in a unique way.

Find out how by reading the Season 2 premiere episode recap below.

The Robertson crew hosted “Phil Day” filled with all of the things Phil liked to do. Willie organized a series of competitions in the spirit of the Duck Commander founder. One of Phil’s favorite things was the duck pick, which involved pulling the feathers off by hand. This brought back memories of how Phil came to his granddaughter Sadie’s school to demonstrate the artform. The teams had five minutes to pick the ducks. Kay was impressed by the effort. After the couples rotated, Willie’s daughter Bella and her husband Jacob Mayo got the win.

Phil also loved his recliner. To honor that relationship, Phil announced a recliner Grand Prix would take place. Wheels were fastened on these chairs with teams having to push another family member to the finish line for the coveted thumbs up from Willie. His “archnemesis” Phillip McMillin was brought in by Uncle Si, who deemed him his manager. Phillip and Willie honored a ceasefire for the day anyway. He even participated pushing Willie’s wife Korie in the chair. Although it was Willie and Korie’s daughter Rebecca who placed first, pulled along by grandson Will and her husband John Reed Loflin. Their backwards method proved effective.

Next up was to see who could not only fish, but tell the best story. Willie said catfish were worth the most. Fishing was what Phil used to help fund what would become the beginnings of the Duck Command business. Said channeled her inner-Phil, bandana and all. Sadie’s husband Christian [Huff] and Jacob spoke to Willie about their aspirations to help carry on the family legacy by formally getting involved in Duck Commander. Willie told the son-in-laws he had to think about the proposition, but had ideas to really test them to see if they had what it took. The winner of the fishing outing was grandson John Shepherd.

In between the activities, the family took time out to pay homage to Phil’s dislike for beavers. These critters often impeded his operation. They used an explosive in the water in his honor. Willie wondered if his hatred of the beaver was an excuse to blow stuff up. “That was for you big brother,” Si said afterward.

The last competition was a burger cook-off. Bella and Jacob were going with the “Bacon Jam Burger,” complete with a homemade special sauce. Sadie and Christian made “The Big Willie Burger” with a double patty. Rebecca and John Reed thought outside-the-box for “The Holy Trinity” with cornbread, duck and fried shrimp. Willie and Korie’s son John Luke and his wife Mary Kate went big with “The Four Pounder.” Will and his wife Abby created a “Breakfast Burger” with a waffle bun. eggs bacon, cheese and syrup. Judges decided on Bella and Jacob’s creation. The family gathered later to eat all the creations to reflect on the experience and remind themselves of what was ultimately important. The heartwarming episode closed looking back on Phil and Kay’s vow renewal in 2013, exemplifying an everlasting love and how the couple brought everyone together.

