Jenny Marrs has been a staple on HGTV since her and husband Dave Marrs‘ show Fixer to Fabulous first premiered in 2019. Since then, Jenny has been sharing her life with fans both on the show and on social media.

She has been extremely open about the ups and downs she’s gone through, including a few medical issues, over the years. Scroll down for everything we know about her health and more.

What medical condition does Jenny Marrs have?

In January 2025, Jenny revealed that she has a herniated disc, which she described as “highly painful” and said she “[does] not recommend.” She also noted that the condition makes it difficult for her to lift heavy objects, which is why Dave often has to lead the manual labor part of their work.

At the time of the reveal, Jenny also told a fan she was trying to “avoid surgery,” but thanked the commenter for their “helpful perspective” after they told her that they’ve had no herniated disc issues since having surgery.

Has Jenny Marrs had plastic surgery?

No, Jenny has not had plastic surgery. She shut down rumors that she’d gotten lip fillers in 2023 after speculation online.

“NO I did NOT get ‘my lips done’,” she shared on her Instagram Story in January 2023. “I had a terrible allergic reaction last year that took months to heal. It was such a nightmare and was so so painful. My lips were swollen and it hurt to talk and eat. I cried every day when we filmed because it hurt so badly to talk. I was in and out of doctors trying everything. It just took time to heal (plus steroids).”

Jenny is allergic to synthetic mint and said she does her best to avoid coming in contact with it. Toothpaste was the culprit. “Somehow (assuming one of my kids accidentally did some on my toothbrush?) it came in contact with me and I reacted pretty instantly,” Jenny explained.

What happened to Jenny Marrs’ lips?

In 2024, Jenny had a lip biopsy because the allergic reaction wasn’t healing and doctors wanted to make sure it “wasn’t something else,” Jenny revealed. She described the procedure as “soooo painful.”

By May 2025, she was fully healed. “I’m thankful that my lips have healed and my scar is all that’s left of this awful season of constant pain,” Jenny confirmed. “It took months and months to heal. Not fun having to film during this time. (It also happened a few years ago but the biopsy healing was a LOT). Our camera operators and editors are incredible. They were so careful to help hide this.”

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 7, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV