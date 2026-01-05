‘The Price Is Right’: Drew Carey Feels ‘Terrible’ After Birthday Contestant Loses Car

The Price Is Right host has feelings, too. Drew Carey said he felt terrible for a contestant who lost out on taking home a car on their birthday.

On December 31, a contestant called Bob celebrated his 66th birthday in a super fun way — by being on The Price Is Right. On the fourth item up for bid, Bob won a 75-inch 4K smart television with a soundbar, subwoofer, and remote. He had the second-lowest bid at $1,725, but it paid off because the TV was $2,200, just $100 under the next highest bid.

He came to the stage with a shirt that said, “It’s my birthday! Pick me.” Bob played Pocket Change for a 2025 Nissan Versa S.

The way the game works is that the game show contestant has to try to guess the price of the car they can win. The first number is given to them, but they have to guess the last four. The model, in this case, Rachel Reynolds, stands with a price tag that starts at $0.25. Every time the contestant is wrong, the car goes up $0.25.

But, each time they get a number right, they get to pick an envelope off the board. If the amount in the envelopes matches or exceeds the numbers on the price tag by the end of the game, the contestant wins the car.

Bob was given $0.25 and a two as the first number. For the second number, Bob picked a three, which was wrong, and made the price go up to $0.50. However, on the next try, he chose zero, which was right.

The car went up to $0.75 when Bob listened to the audience and chose eight. It then went up to $1.00 when he picked five. Bob chose four and got to pick another envelope off the wall.

The car went up to $1.50 when Bob picked two wrong numbers for the fourth one. Since there was only one number left, five, he picked that one and got to select another envelope.

For the last number, he could pick between eight and three. He picked eight, which was right, leaving the price tag at $1.50, and making the car $20,458.

After his $0.25, the envelopes contained $0.25, $0.50, $0.05, and $0. This left him with $1.05, so he did not win the car.

“Ugh. I feel terrible,” Drew Carey said as he shook Bob’s hand.

Bob also didn’t have any luck when he spun the Showcase Showdown wheel and landed on 70. His opponent, Laura, spun a 95, so she got to advance.