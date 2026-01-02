‘The Price Is Right’ Player Faces Huge $20,000 Dilemma – Did She Choose Right?

A The Price Is Right player faced a huge win or bust moment after landing $10,000 on the game show. She could risk everything to double her money or take what she had.

On December 31, 2025, Ashley, from Miami, Florida, won the third item up for bid, which was Jimmy Choo designer accessories, including a hair club, a mini belt and clutch, a gold leather card holder, and 100mL eau de parfum.

She had the highest bid of $1,500. The items cost $2,680, so she won the bid.

When Ashley made her way to the stage, she discovered that she was playing Hot Seat for the chance to win up to $20,000. The way the game works is that the game show contestant sits in a seat that drags them across a track. They have to decide if the item in front of them is higher or lower than the price listed in 35 seconds.

If they get it right, they win a set amount of money. They keep going until they get one wrong or until they decide to stop. The amounts are $500, $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, and $20,000.

The first item was a French press with a double-wall vacuum insulation. It was priced at $100, and Ashley said it was lower.

The second item was a butterfly garden that was listed at $35. The contestant said it was lower.

Ashley thought the air purifier was higher than $75. She also thought the baby food maker was higher than $95.

The last item was a mini-mushroom lamp, listed at $29. She said it was lower than that amount with only one second left on the clock.

Now that her choices were set, Ashley would slide in front of the items she got right, in no particular order. Ashley won $35 for correctly guessing the butterfly garden, which was $13.

She went for the second item, which was the French press. Ashley won $2,500 since it was $75.

Ashley decided to keep playing, and it was revealed that the air purifier was $90, she she won $5,000.

“The question in your head is, do you have these last two right?” host Drew Carey said.

Ashley decided to go for the baby food maker and was right since it was $115. This gave her $10,000.

When she moved to the mushroom lamp, Ashley said, “I don’t know about this one.” Ashley decided to bow out and stop at $10,000. “I’m going to walk away.”

Carey revealed the price of the lamp anyway, which was $45, so Ashley would not have won the $20,000. She made the right decision.

“You made the right decision. Congratulations!” the host said.

Ashley went over $1.00 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, spinning $1.35, so she did not advance to the Showcase.