‘Ted Lasso’ Star Anthony Head’s Longtime Partner Dies Suddenly at 61

What To Know Anthony Head’s longtime partner, animal welfare advocate Sarah Fisher, has died suddenly at age 61, as announced by their daughters Emily and Daisy Head.

Fisher, who lived with Head in Bath, England, was known for running Tilley Farm sanctuary and founding Animal Centred Education (ACE), leaving a significant legacy in animal welfare.

The family shared that Fisher did not want a funeral and encouraged friends to share memories online.

Ted Lasso and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Anthony Head is grieving the loss of his longtime partner, animal welfare advocate Sarah Fisher, who has passed away suddenly at 61.

The couple’s daughters, The Inbetweeners star Emily Head and Shadow and Bone actress Daisy Head, announced the death in a post on Fisher’s Facebook page, revealing the passing “came with very little warning” and was “immensely shocking to us all.”

“We are so sorry to have to share the news that our extraordinary, kind and talented mother, Sarah, passed away recently,” Emily and Daisy wrote in their Facebook statement. “No words could ever express all that she encompassed, or begin to describe the crater her absence has left.”

The statement continued, “We know how profoundly she has impacted the lives of so many, and we couldn’t be more proud of the legacy she is leaving behind. We only wish she’d had more time to share her knowledge and brilliance with us, and the world. Our grief knows no bounds, nor did the reaches of her incredibly unique and irreplaceable spirit.”

A cause of death has not been revealed.

According to the BBC, Fisher lived with Head in Bath, England, and ran Tilley Farm, a sanctuary for rescued horses, ponies, and donkeys. She also founded Animal Centred Education (ACE), which supports the needs of dogs and other animals.

“We know how much she treasured the relationships she had with all of her friends, colleagues and collaborators, many of whom she stayed in contact with here, and we thank you all for being a part of her enriched life,” Fisher’s daughters added, noting, “ACE will continue, Sarah Whiffen should be able to answer any questions about that.”

Emily and Daisy stated that their mother “didn’t want a funeral,” but encouraged friends to share their comments and memories on Facebook.

“We’ll keep the page up for as long as we can,” the statement concluded. “We may not respond to posts or messages right away, as we’re still processing the situation, but please feel free to use this space to share with/support one another.”

Anthony is best known for his roles as Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Rupert Mannion in Ted Lasso. His other credits include Bridgerton, Motherland, Guilt, Dominion, Doctor Who, and many more.