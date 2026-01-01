John Mulrooney Dies: TV Actor & Comedian Was 67

Actor John Mulrooney has died at the age of 67, Albany’s Times Union reports. He reportedly died at his home in Coxsackie, New York, on December 29, 2025. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Mulroney was perhaps best known for his work in comedy, late-night television, and radio broadcasting.

The Brooklyn, New York, native got his start in standup performances in New York comedy clubs, including Sheepshead Bay and Dangerfield’s, in the early ’80s, before he took his craft to Hollywood haunts like The Improvisation and The Laugh Factory.

His late-night career began in 1987 when he briefly took over as host of The Late Show for Joan Rivers; he went on to continue with television stints on Comic Strip Live and Great Balls of Fire!

Mulrooney wrote and starred in his own short-lived sitcom called Midtown North on Comedy Central before moving back east to New York and launching his radio career at 105.1 “The Buzz” with The John and Abbey Show. He went on to cohost WPYX’s hit morning show Wolf and Mulronney in the Morning alongside Bob “The Wolf” Wohfeld. He later headed to WPDH in 2010 and iHeartRadio in 2014.

His television career also included stints as host of Fox’s King of the Mountain and guest host at The Pat Sajak Show. He also performed comedy on series like An Evening at the Improv and Andrew Dice Clay and His Gang Live! The Valentine’s Day Massacre, competed on television game shows like Star Search and The New Hollywood Squares, and guest-starred in series like The Good Life and Ellen. Most recently, he appeared on The Big Bad Broadcast.

He recently performed alongside Colin Quinn and Aiden O’Kelley at Craic Comedy Fest in Astoria in May 2025.

Friends of the entertainer shared tributes to him on social media.

I’m in shock at the news that John Mulrooney passed away. We met over thirty years ago at Mix 105 radio in New York City, and instantly clicked. Through the years, we have done shows for iHeart, Sirius, Howard 101, and many podcasts. He was an amazing and loyal friend. So many… pic.twitter.com/5AQbfDkRvZ — Tim Tyrrell (@TimTyrrellNY) December 30, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PJ Landers (@pjlanders1)

According to his Facebook biography, Mulrooney studied at Brooklyn Technical High School before attending Brooklyn College.