In 1950, Disney released an educational short titled Donald in Mathmagic Land, a 27-minute animated featurette in which the infamous belligerent duck with a speech impediment visits a surreal world filled with geometric shapes, numbers, and puzzles. Adorable, eye-catching, and credited for making mathematics accessible to generations of children, the toon is recognized for inspiring many future scientists, mathematicians, and engineers… and apparently TV writers, as it was used as the massive inspiration for both Futurama and Ted Lasso.

Guided by a disembodied narrator (voiced by Paul Frees, a.k.a. The Ghost Host for all you Disney adults out there), Donald in Mathmagic Land was much more than just a cartoon about math. It was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary (Short Subject), and Walt Disney himself called it “the most interesting film we have ever made” in terms of educational value. More importantly, the brilliant mix of classic Disney animation, abstract design, and colorful visuals made it incredibly memorable.

In 1961, it became the first Disney cartoon ever televised in color as the premiere episode of The Wonderful World of Color, and it often played in syndication for generations, allowing audiences to watch and absorb its trippy, dippy lessons in geometry.

Is it any wonder it got a wink from the writers of Ted Lasso and Futurama, who can’t resist raiding pop culture’s attic for inspiration?

In Season 3 Episode 6 of Ted Lasso (“Sunflowers”), Ted (Jason Sudeikis) finds himself in an American-themed sports bar in Amsterdam while high on mushrooms (as one does). As he sits watching an old basketball game he once shared with his father, a disembodied voice calling itself “The True Spirit of Adventure” (voiced by Corey Burton), who materializes and offers him advice on triangles, inspiring him to try “Total Football” with his players.

It’s no coincidence that this shares the name of the narrator in Donald in Mathmagic Land, who guides Donald through his lessons in spatial design. In addition to the name connection, just as the Disney waterfowl was guided by Frees, a popular Disney voice actor, Lasso is guided by Corey Burton, the voice of Captain Hook, Ludwig Von Drake, Dale, the Mad Hatter, and other iconic Disney characters.

Pretty neat, right? It gets better.

That takes us to Season 13 of Futurama, a show that is no stranger to satirizing pop culture references, no matter how obscure. Given the extraordinarily high level of mad genius on the writing staff, many of whom hold PhDs from Ivy League universities, it makes sense that many of the gags would be peppered with ambiguous references such as puns on architect Buckminster Fuller and the P vs NP problem in computational complexity theory, nods to Toad the Wet Sprocket, or visual sight gags to ELO’s Out of the Blue album cover, just to name a few.

In the episode, ‘The Numberland Gap,” the gang travels to a mysterious world inhabited by numbers after receiving a numbered message through Bender’s (John DiMaggio) AM radio that led to an encoded plan in a paint-by-numbers painting. After Amy (Lauren Tom) builds the machine that transports the crew to the abstract world of Numberland, where the Professor (Billy West) meets a captive Georg Cantor and thus begins a dazzling carnival of clever, calculated quips.

It also features Danica McKellar as a head in a jar! From The Wonder Years! A truly whackadoo episode that only the brilliant maniacs over at Futurama can cook up.

“It’s a very experimental episode,” said showrunner and writer David X. Cohen. “So that is one of the most interesting episodes of the year. It’s called ‘The Numberland Gap,’ but it was inspired at Matt Groening’s suggestion by this old Disney cartoon, Donald in Mathmagic Land, where Donald Duck creeps through this land of numbers and has adventures. And he wanted us to do a version of that, but with more actual math in it, as opposed to vague references to how math is important to architecture.

“He said, ‘You guys do something like that, but with real math,'” recalled Cohen. “It sounds kind of hard, but we’re up for the challenge. So our crew goes into a land inhabited entirely by numbers.”

“There’s some really spectacular 3D graphics, I have to say, in the two done by our studio, Rough Draft Studios and Scott Vanzo, the 3D director there,” continued Cohen. “I’m very pleased with how it came out. But I’m particularly curious because it’s a wacko episode.”

“So it’s an exceptionally abstract episode, but I think we worked extra hard on it for that reason, and came out pretty funny, and there’s some math in it, but you don’t have to know the math to appreciate it. But for those who do know the math, I think it’ll be an extra treat.”

In the end, Donald in Mathmagic Land didn’t just teach kids about geometry; it also taught TV writers how to turn math into comedy gold and how to find magic and humor in treasures from our shared pop culture past.

