Viewers Slam Fox News Host for Attacking Biden’s Holiday Vacation

What To Know Fox News host Tomi Lahren mocked retired former President Joe Biden for taking a holiday vacation while she was filling in for Sean Hannity, who was also on vacation.

Lahren criticized Biden for traveling to the Caribbean despite his recent retirement and ongoing cancer treatment.

Social media users called out the segment as hypocritical and trivial.

Viewers have called out Fox News for “grasping at straws” on Tuesday night (December 30), as host Tomi Lahren mocked former President Joe Biden for taking a holiday vacation.

“You’ll never guess where Joe Biden was spotted… spoiler alert, he’s on vacation!” Lahren said on Tuesday’s edition of Hannity, in which she was filling in for regular host Sean Hannity, who himself was on vacation.

Hannity and his fiancée, Ainsley Earhardt, spent the Christmas holidays in Paris with both of their kids. Earhardt shared photos from the vacation on Instagram on Sunday (December 28), showing the blended family posing for snaps in front of various landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower.

Lahren seemingly didn’t pick up on this irony as she blasted the 83-year-old Biden for taking a Caribbean holiday trip.

“Joe Biden, he’s back in the Caribbean, but sadly, Air Force One is no longer at his service,” she stated, per The Daily Beast. “He was actually recently spotted flying commercial to the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he later popped up at a church service in St. Croix.”

Lahren: And you will never believe where Joe Biden was spotted. Spoiler alert. He’s on vacation pic.twitter.com/C4RSpWi7St — Acyn (@Acyn) December 31, 2025

Biden retired from politics earlier this year and was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May. He began radiation therapy in October and was spotted later that month at an evening mass in Delaware, his first public appearance since starting treatment. He also underwent skin cancer surgery in September.

Fans on social media reacted to Lahren’s latest comments, with one X user writing, “Does @TomiLahren expect all retired people to not take vacations, or just the ones retired in a Trump economy?”

“Fox News, just grasping at straws. Clueless Fox News host Tomi Lahren mocks retired former President Joe Biden for taking a vacation over the holidays. Note: Lahren was filling in for Sean Hannity, who was taking a vacation over the holidays,” said another.

“Lahren upset that retired POTUS Biden is on vacation, while the CURRENT President Trump, has been golfing daily in Florida for 10 days!?!” added another.

Another quipped, “2024 Tomi Lahren: ‘It’s time for Joe Biden to retire.’ 2025 Tomi Lahren: Time to make a spectacle about Joe Biden being retired and ‘on vacation.'”

“How dare an old man with stage 4 cancer have a vacation during his literal retirement,” said one commenter.

“Retired man goes on vacation. Hardly a scandal,” wrote another.

Hannity, Weekdays, 9/8 c, Fox News