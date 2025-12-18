Kim Kardashian Has Breakdown & Drops F-Bombs Over Bar Exam

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Kim Kardashian
Hulu

What To Know

  • Days before taking the bar exam in July, Kim Kardashian had a breakdown that was documented on The Kardashians.
  • The show’s December 18 episode showed her crying as she struggled during prep for the test.
  • Kardashian revealed in November that she failed the bar, but said she’s already been studying to take it again.

The Thursday, December 18, episode of The Kardashians featured Kim Kardashian preparing to take the bar exam and having a breakdown just days before the test, which she did not end up passing.

Nine days before the bar, Kardashian broke down in tears over how “f**king exhausting” it was to prep for the exam. “I threw my back out and it’s like … every time I think I get to another step, something pulls me back,” she said. “There’s all these f**king roadblocks. I’m not, like, a pity party kind of girl, but, like, last night, I was like, ‘Why the f**k is this happening?’ I can hardly walk. I can hardly f**king sit. I don’t know why I have all these back problems.”

Kardashian noted that she’d heard about “everyone” having “mental breakdowns” before the bar exam, but said she didn’t think she’d be one of them. “I get it. It’s, like, really a lot,” she said. “Now I really, really get it. I had no clue it was going to be this, like, emotional. I don’t know how I can get anymore information in my brain.”

In a confessional, she admitted she was “shocked” that she was breaking down, but explained that the process was “such a mindf**k.”

'The Kardashians': Who Is Kim's Friend Simone Harouche?
Related

'The Kardashians': Who Is Kim's Friend Simone Harouche?

“I just don’t think I’m the best test taker,” Kardashian explained. “And to know that over six years of my life that I’ve been studying for comes down to this one test is the most terrifying feeling. Some days you think, ‘I’m so ready,’ and other days, you’re like, ‘There’s no way I can take this test today.'”

A producer noted that she’d never seen the reality star “want something so badly,” and Kardashian agreed. “I really want it and, like, if I don’t pass, I don’t think I would take it again,” she shared. “I wouldn’t have the time for a few years and then I’m older and my brain capacity is different.”

In November, Kardashian shared with her social media followers that she did not pass the bar. However, by that point, she had changed her tune about retaking the test.

“This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The Kardashians key art
Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Barker

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Full Cast & Crew

Hulu

Reality Series

2022–

TV14

Reality

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Kardashians ›

The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Bromstad_My Lottery Dream Home_ David's Happy Ending_HGTV
1
HGTV’s David Bromstad on Substance Abuse, Trauma & Finding His ‘Happy Ending’
2
‘The Floor’ Winner Ashley Washburn on How the New Twists Affected the Game
Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Hunter McVey, Ryan Guzman, Juani Feliz, and Oliver Stark — '9-1-1: Nashville' Set
3
‘9-1-1’ Crossover Photo: See Oliver Stark & Ryan Guzman on ‘Nashville’ Set
Soap Hopes for 2026
4
A Series Revival, Emmys on TV & More 2026 Soap Hopes
'Survivor 50' Challenge art
5
‘Survivor’ Reveals Season 50 Trailer Details & Nationwide Idol Hunt