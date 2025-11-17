Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Emotional Video After Failing Bar Exam – Fans React

What To Know Kim Kardashian shared an emotional video documenting her intense preparation and disappointment after failing the California bar exam.

Despite setbacks, including a back injury and feelings of discouragement, Kardashian expressed determination to continue studying and pursue her dream of becoming an attorney.

Fans and family members, including her sister Khloe, have shown strong support for her dedication and perseverance.

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears after learning she failed the California bar exam, which she needed to pass to become a lawyer.

After revealing last week that she failed the exam, the Kardashians star took to her Instagram on Sunday (November 16) to share an emotional video detailing the two weeks before the big day, showing her studying methods and optimism heading into the test.

“I’ve shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying — the ups, the downs, and everything in between,” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

She added, “On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end. This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there.”

The video opens with Kardashian on her bed, in tears, then rewinds to two weeks before the exam, showing her prep, including reviewing cases and working with her team of professors. She also detailed a back injury that flared up at “the worst [time] in the whole wide world.”

“Every time I feel like I’m a step ahead, something happens to try to stop me from doing this,” Kardashian said while crying. “A part of me just wants to stop. I just feel like my brain’s gonna explode, and I still have so much more to go.”

Despite the setback, the reality star powered on and regained her confidence a day before the exam. “I feel really good about everything,” she shared. “My body feels good… it feels way better than it has in previous days. I feel good, like, I feel prepared.”

Per CalBar.ca.gov, the California bar exam consists of five one-hour essay questions, one 90-minute performance test, and 200 multiple-choice questions.

Kardashian found out on November 7 that she did not pass the bar exam. She revealed the news on her Instagram Stories at the time, noting that she would continue to pursue her dream of becoming an attorney.

“Well…I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she wrote, referencing her role in Hulu’s legal drama All’s Fair, which premiered that same day. “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up — just more studying and even more determination.”

She added, “Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Failing short isn’t failure — it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let’s go!”

Fans have continued to support Kardashian’s journey, with one Instagram user writing, “I love her dedication.”

“I’m rooting for her pass idc how yall feel about her!” said another.

“Glad to see she’s not using her money/influence in this.. she’s genuinely working for it,” another added.

Another wrote, “You’ll get it girl. Nothing u want is out of reach wen ur putting the work in.”

“She will get it the next time. So close,” one user said.

“I’m actually really happy for her and I hope she passes! I’m in school too so I gets it!!” added another.

Her sister Khloe Kardashian also commented, writing, “I am so so so proud of you!!! I saw how hard you studied and how badly you want this! Keep going! We don’t give up! You got this baby!”