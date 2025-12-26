Kim Kardashian Welcomes New Family Members Just in Time for the Holidays

What To Know Kim Kardashian gifted each of her four children a puppy for Christmas, sharing photos and videos of the new Pomeranian additions on Instagram.

The Kardashian family celebrated the holidays with festive pajamas and intimate family portraits, foregoing their usual large Christmas Eve party for a smaller gathering.

Kim has not yet revealed the names her children chose for their new pets, promising potential updates and more photos soon.

Kim Kardashian welcomed new family members — in the form of four puppies, one for each of her children with Kanye West — just in time for the holidays.

On Thursday, December 25, the SKIMS mogul, 45, took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of what Christmas Day looked like with her kids, North West, 12, Saint West, 10, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6.

“Each kid got a puppy,” Kim captioned an adorable snap of two cream-colored and two black Pomeranian pups. Additionally, she shared individual pictures of the puppies and a clip of two of them snuggling.

As of writing, Kim has not shared what her children decided to name their new pets. Hopefully, she’ll share an update (and more sweet photos) in the coming days.

In other holiday news, the Kardashians star took to Instagram with a carousel of snaps of herself and family members posing for portraits while rocking festive pajamas. “‘Twas the night before Christmas…” she captioned the update.

The featured image showed her sitting next to three of her four kids (minus North), as well as her nieces, True Thompson (Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter with Tristan Thompson) and Dream Kardashian (Rob Kardashian‘s daughter with Blac Chyna), and her nephew, Tatum Thompson (Khloé and Tristan’s son). Other shots showed the All’s Fair actress with various combinations of the kids, sometimes in different pajamas.

This year, the Kardashian-Jenner family opted for a scaled-down Christmas celebration.

“We are not doing a big Christmas Eve party this year because we just had my mom’s huge 70th, and we just wanted something more intimate,” Khloé shared in a December 24 Instagram video, per People. “So we are doing just family… But of course, we have to still be so dressed up because that is what we love to do.”

