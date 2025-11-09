What To Know Kim Kardashian shared her results for the California bar exam.

She began her legal journey in 2018 with a law apprenticeship and previously passed the “baby bar” exam on her fourth attempt.

Kardashian admitted to using ChatGPT for legal advice, joking that its incorrect answers have contributed to her struggles on tests.

Did Kim Kardashian pass the bar exam? As TV viewers watch The Kardashians star, 45, take a legal-eagle turn in All’s Fair, the reality star-turned-actor revealed a setback in her real-life law career.

In an Instagram Stories update on Saturday, November 8, Kardashian revealed she failed the California bar exam.

“Well… I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji. “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up — just more studying and even more determination.”

She added, “Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Falling short isn’t failure — it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam, and that only motivates me even more. Let’s go!”

Kardashian took the California bar exam on July 29 and 30, and the test involves five one-hour essay questions, a 90-minute performance test, and 200 multiple-choice questions, People reports. Approximately 16,000 people take the test each year, and of those who did so this February, 63.6% passed.

The SKIMS founder started following in the footsteps of her late father — the celebrity attorney Robert Kardashian — when she began a law apprenticeship in 2018, as she revealed to Vogue the following year.

In 2021, she announced on Twitter (now X) that she had passed the State Bar of California’s First-Year Law Students’ Examination, also known as the “baby bar exam,” on her fourth try. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” she wrote at the time. “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.”

Kardashian’s latest setback comes after she confessed to All’s Fair costar Teyana Taylor in a Vanity Fair video that she uses ChatGPT for legal advice.

“So, when I am needing to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture and snap it and put it in there,” she said. “They’re always wrong. It has made me fail tests all the time. And then I’ll get mad, and I’ll yell at it and be like, ‘You made me fail. Why did you this?’ … And it’ll say back to me, ‘This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. You knew the answer all along.’”