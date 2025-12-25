Kim Kardashian Jokes About Failing the Bar the Same Week She Was Mocked for ‘All’s Fair’

What To Know In the Season 7 finale of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian jokes about failing the bar exam while also facing harsh criticism for All’s Fair.

The episode highlights Kim’s emotional reaction to failing the California bar exam.

For those who might have been too busy with holiday cheer, opening presents, or spending time with family, the Season 7 finale of Hulu’s The Kardashians premiered on Thursday, December 25, Christmas Day, and like many other finales featuring the first family of reality, it failed to disappoint.

One of the key moments in the episode “So, Breaking News…” was Kim Kardashian addressing her terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week, in which she joked about failing the bar exam the very same week in which All’s Fair came out to blistering reviews from critics, particularly about her performance.

The reality star previously made light of the reviews in an Instagram post, in which she wrote: “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Much of the episode followed Kim’s preparation for the bar exam. “I don’t get shook by many things, but this experience was like, ‘Oh, okay, respect.’ Respect for doing this to anyone that does it,” said Kim. “Over six years of my life that I’ve been studying for is all going into one test, and my life, my outcome, everything that I’ve ever worked for on this, comes down to this one test.

In a tense moment while waiting for the results on November 7, Kim learns that she failed the exam and breaks down in tears. “It says fail,” she says, as her family gathers around her, offering support while she struggles to process the news.

“I think Season 2 of All’s Fair is getting picked up. So, I shoot…[from] January to March,” Kim tells sister Khloe.

“Congratulations!” said the supportive sibling.

“Oh, thanks, yeah,” said Kim sarcastically. “Critically acclaimed. I’m a big f***ing loser this week.”

Khloe does her best to pick up her sis. “Kim! The ratings are the highest it’s ever been. The people that are being d**ks are critics that hate us.”

“I’m not a lawyer, I just play a sh***y one on TV,” joked Kim, trying to minimize the situation. “It was either going to be the greatest week of my life or the loserist, sh****est weeks of my life.”

“You’re going to be okay,” comforted her sister.

“I know,” said Kim through the tears. “I said in my head, ‘I will open up my heart and my life to someone as soon as the bar’s done.’ Nope. Another year.'”

Kim originally shared the bad news in an Instagram Story on Saturday, November 8.

“Well… I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji. “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up — just more studying and even more determination.”

She also shared an emotional Reel on Instagram in which she was seen crying: “On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end. This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Despite the setback, Kim ended the season on a promising note: “We’ll get there next time.”

The Kardashians, Season 7, Now Streaming, Hulu