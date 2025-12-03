The Thursday, December 4, episode of The Kardashians will take viewers back to 2016 as Kim Kardashian prepares to testify in the trial for the men who held her at gunpoint and robbed her in Paris nine years ago. The episode will also star Simone Harouche, Kim’s longtime friend who was in the apartment during the robbery and also testified at the May 2025 trial.

Following Kim and Simone’s testimonies, eight people were convicted of crimes connected to the robbery, while two were acquitted of crimes tied to the case. Scroll down to learn more about Simone ahead of the emotional Kardashians episode.

What does Simone Harouche do for a living?

Simone is a celebrity fashion stylist and costume designer for The Only Agency, according to LinkedIn. In addition to Kim and her family members, some of her other celeb clients include Miley Cyrus, Nicole Richie, Jennifer Lopez, and Christina Aguilera.

She offers online styling consulting, as well. In 15-minute sessions, clients can ask questions about fashion and styling and get tips on influencer marketing. Simone also does interior design work and is available for consultation in that field.

In 2017, she cofounded the brand Kit Undergarments with Jamie Mizrahi. The brand was acquired by ThirdLove in 2021 and is now sold there exclusively. Simone is a brand director for the company.

Prior to starting her fashion career, Simone attended the Parsons School of Design from 1999 to 2001. She received her bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies from the University of Southern California in 2003.

How long has Kim Kardashian known Simone Harouche?

Kim and Simone have been friends since they were 11 years old, which means they met in 1991. “We met when we were 11 years old and I thought you were the coolest girl in the world!” Simone wrote on Instagram in 2020. “You were kind, funny, down to earth, friends with everyone, beautiful and knew everything about makeup (lol).”

Kim posted a photo of the ladies together on X in 2012 and captioned it, “On set fun with @simoneharouche!!! Elementary school sweethearts!”

Simone is one of the women in Kim’s group of “lifers,” her friends from childhood. The other women in the group are Lindsay May, who died in 2024, Allison Statter, Sarah Meyer Michaelson, Ashley Kassan, and Zoe Winkler.

Who is Simone Harouche’s husband?

Simone is married to Marc Bretter. They tied the knot at her parents’ home in August 2010. Like Simone, Marc is a Los Angeles native. He is the founder of Maywood Property Group, which he started in 2022, according to LinkedIn.

Prior to owning his own company, Marc worked as a principal realtor for Cresa from 2010 to 2022. Before that, he was a senior leasing agent at Douglas Emmett from 2004 to 2010. He graduated From UC Santa Barbara in 2001.

Does Simone Harouche have kids?

Yes, Simone and Marc are parents to two children. Their son, Dash, was born on October 12, 2012, and daughter, Azlan, was born on April 29, 2014.

How was Simone Harouche involved in Kim Kardashian’s robbery?

Simone and Kim were staying in a two-story apartment when the robbery happened. Simone was asleep on the first floor when the robbers entered the suite. She said she was woken up by the sounds of Kim pleading with them on the floor above her.

“When I heard this sound it was very different. It woke me out of my sleep,” she said in her testimony, per NBC News. “It was a sound I never heard from Kim. It was terror. What I heard specifically was ‘I have babies and I need to live. Take everything I need to live.'”

Per Reuters, Simone said she locked herself in the bathroom and immediately texted Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, who was also in Paris, and their bodyguard (who was out with Kourtney and Kendall Jenner) for help.

Kim rushed to Simone downstairs when the robbers left. “She was beside herself, I’ve never seen her like that before,” Simone said. “She just was screaming and kept saying, ‘We need to get out of here, we need help, what are we going to do if they come back?'”

Simone testified that the ordeal caused post-traumatic stress and made her fearful of being around celebrities, ultimately leading to her change in career to become an interior designer.

The Kardashians, Season 7, Thursdays, Hulu