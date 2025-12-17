Will ‘Emily in Paris’ Return for Season 6? What We Know About Show’s Future

We’re about to be re-immersed in Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) world when all 10 episodes of Emily in Paris Season 5 drop on Thursday, December 18. This season will begin with the influencer building a new life in Rome with boyfriend Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) as she heads the new branch of Agence Grateau.

As fans prepare to binge the new season, there’s already questions about whether the show, which premiered in October 2020, will continue. Scroll down for everything we know so far.

Was Emily in Paris renewed for Season 6?

No, Emily in Paris has not officially been renewed for Season 6 yet, but Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos hinted that the show will be returning in 2026 during the streamer’s Q3 earnings call in October.

“I wanted to give you a little bit of color into 2026,” he said on the call, per Show Snob. “We’re really particularly excited about a few things coming up next year like the returns of some of our biggest and most beloved shows like Bridgerton, Beef, Emily in Paris, One Piece, Outer Banks, Virgin River, The Gentlemen, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Running Point, Ginny and Georgia, Lupin, all coming back for new seasons in 2026.”

Including Emily in Paris on this list seemingly reveals that the show will get a Season 6 renewal.

Lily Collins in Emily in Paris

Netflix

Creator Darren Star told PEDESTRIAN.TV in 2024 that he’ll keep making Emily in Paris for “as many [seasons] as they’ll have us.”

When does Emily in Paris Season 6 premiere?

A premiere date has not been confirmed yet, but based on the above, it seems like we can expect new episodes within the next year. With Season 5 dropping in December 2025 and Season 4 coming out in August and September 2024, it’s likely that a Season 6 wouldn’t come out until the end of 2026.

Who is in the Emily in Paris Season 6 cast?

Well, it wouldn’t be Emily in Paris without Collins, who plays the show’s titular character. The fate of other cast members will be revealed in Season 5, but we can likely expect the other longtime regulars to return.

That includes Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Mindy (Ashley Park), Julien (Samuel Arnold), and Luc (Bruno Gouery). Lucas Bravo has been cryptic about his future as Gabriel, but since he popped up in the Season 5 trailer, we’ll guess that he’s probably still around in some capacity as the show moves forward.

Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) was re-upped to a main character in Season 5 after his recurring role in Seasons 3 and 4, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll still be around if the show continues.

One person who won’t be in the cast is Camille (Camille Razat), who left the show after Season 4 due to the natural conclusion of her character’s storyline.

Is there a trailer for Emily in Paris Season 6?

No, there’s no trailer yet, but keep checking back for updates.

Emily in Paris, Season 5, Thursday, December 18, Netflix

