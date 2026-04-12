‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6: Lucas Bravo Teases Rekindling Romance With Emily

What To Know Season 6 of Emily in Paris will be the final season, with Lucas Bravo teasing a possible rekindled romance between Gabriel and Emily after her breakup with Marcello.

The upcoming season will be filmed in Greece and Monaco, with filming set to begin in May and a likely premiere in late 2026.

Lucas Bravo shared personal growth insights gained from playing Gabriel, including self-love, compassion, and setting boundaries.

Emily in Paris Season 6 will mark the final season of the Netflix series — and Lucas Bravo just teased his character, Gabriel, rekindling romance with Emily.

At the end of Season 5 of Emily in Paris, Emily (Lily Collins) broke up with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) due to the long-distance nature of their relationship — with Marcello wanting to focus on his business in Italy, and Emily wanting to remain in Paris. Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) then sent Gabriel, who was working on a yacht in Greece as a private chef, a postcard letting him know that Emily was single. The season ended on a cliffhanger with Gabriel inviting Emily to visit him in Greece.

During an interview with Hello! magazine published on April 11, the French actor, 38, confirmed that Season 6 will shoot in Greece and Monaco. Netflix revealed the new filming locations on April 10.

“We’re going there, guaranteed,” Bravo said. “That’s why he took a step back, to clear his mind and come back in a fun way.”

Additionally, the actor reflected on what he has learned through playing Gabriel since Emily in Paris premiered in 2020.

“Being in a show for so long really, really teaches you a lot because you come back to the same setup but you’re a different person,” he explained at PaleyFest LA on April 10 in Hollywood, California, per Hello! “I think I’ve learned to love myself, which is a big one and is a life’s work. I’ve learned to have compassion for my mistakes. I’ve learned to forgive people for their mistakes and to not take things personally, and to have boundaries as well, not being a people pleaser.”

A premiere date for Emily in Paris Season 6 has not officially been announced. However, filming is set to begin in May, with a predicted late 2026 premiere.

Emily in Paris, streaming on Netflix