‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6: Lucas Bravo Teases Rekindling Romance With Emily

Michelle Stein
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Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Netflix

What To Know

  • Season 6 of Emily in Paris will be the final season, with Lucas Bravo teasing a possible rekindled romance between Gabriel and Emily after her breakup with Marcello.
  • The upcoming season will be filmed in Greece and Monaco, with filming set to begin in May and a likely premiere in late 2026.
  • Lucas Bravo shared personal growth insights gained from playing Gabriel, including self-love, compassion, and setting boundaries.

Emily in Paris Season 6 will mark the final season of the Netflix series — and Lucas Bravo just teased his character, Gabriel, rekindling romance with Emily.

At the end of Season 5 of Emily in Paris, Emily (Lily Collins) broke up with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) due to the long-distance nature of their relationship — with Marcello wanting to focus on his business in Italy, and Emily wanting to remain in Paris. Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) then sent Gabriel, who was working on a yacht in Greece as a private chef,  a postcard letting him know that Emily was single. The season ended on a cliffhanger with Gabriel inviting Emily to visit him in Greece.

During an interview with Hello! magazine published on April 11, the French actor, 38, confirmed that Season 6 will shoot in Greece and Monaco. Netflix revealed the new filming locations on April 10.

“We’re going there, guaranteed,” Bravo said. “That’s why he took a step back, to clear his mind and come back in a fun way.”

Additionally, the actor reflected on what he has learned through playing Gabriel since Emily in Paris premiered in 2020.

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“Being in a show for so long really, really teaches you a lot because you come back to the same setup but you’re a different person,” he explained at PaleyFest LA on April 10 in Hollywood, California, per Hello! “I think I’ve learned to love myself, which is a big one and is a life’s work. I’ve learned to have compassion for my mistakes. I’ve learned to forgive people for their mistakes and to not take things personally, and to have boundaries as well, not being a people pleaser.”

A premiere date for Emily in Paris Season 6 has not officially been announced. However, filming is set to begin in May, with a predicted late 2026 premiere.

Emily in Paris, streaming on Netflix

Emily in Paris key art
Lily Collins

Lily Collins

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Ashley Park

Ashley Park

Lucas Bravo

Lucas Bravo

Samuel Arnold

Samuel Arnold

Bruno Gouery

Bruno Gouery

Lucien Laviscount

Lucien Laviscount

Camille Razat

Camille Razat

William Abadie

William Abadie

Full Cast & Crew

Netflix

Series

2020–

TVMA

Comedy drama

Where to Stream

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Emily in Paris

Lily Collins

Lucas Bravo




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