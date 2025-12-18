It’s a Wonderful ‘Ghosts,’ Emily in Europe, Elsbeth Dons a Tutu, Reality Finales

Sam goes all George Bailey on a two-part Ghosts when an unexpected angel shows her what life would have been like if she had never met the Woodstone spirits. Emily in Paris expands its European repertoire in Season 5 with visits to Rome and Venice. A holiday episode of Elsbeth sends the police consultant into the world of ballet after a murder behind the scenes of a modernized Nutcracker. Fox’s Next Level Baker and ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight air their season finales.

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

A two-part holiday episode of the spirited sitcom takes a page from the Frank Capra (It’s a Wonderful Life) playbook when Sam (Rose McIver) refuses to forgive the ghosts of Woodstone after they interfere with a TV interview promoting her book. (How that happens is a delightful surprise.) “I wish I had never been able to see ghosts,” she sputters. Enter an unexpected angel to play the Clarence card and show her how things would have played out without those intrusive ghosts and the effect she has had on their afterlife — and vice versa. An inspired subplot finds Jewish horndog Trevor (Asher Grodman) bonding with the Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland) over their disdain for Christmas. This is Ghosts at the top of its game.

Netflix

Emily in Paris

Season Premiere

Arrivederci, Paris — at least for a while — as the fifth season of the Sex and the City-lite rom-com sends Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) to Rome to head up the Agence Grateau office. She also takes a detour to scenic Venice before career and personal complications bring her back to the City of Lights, juggling work and romance all along the way. Enjoy the scenery.

Michael Parmelee/CBS

Elsbeth

10/9c

A “modern pop-Goth” version of The Nutcracker — without children? The horror! Also, a pretty good motive for murder, when a former dancer and ballet-company patron (Broadway and TV star Andrew Rannells), whose daughter was primed to play Clara, finds a particularly gruesome way to take out the arrogantly edgy “visionary” choreographer (Tony-winner Gabriel Ebert). Enter Elsbeth (Carrie Preston), whose investigation sparks a new obsession with dance—and the donning of a tutu during ballet class. Putting a potential damper on Elsbeth’s holiday spirit: her journalist son Teddy (Ben Levi Ross), who shares her concerns about her mom’s crush, mayoral candidate Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez), with Capt. Wagner (Wendell Pierce). Broadway buffs will enjoy spotting stage veterans, including Tony winner Lindsay Mendez, reprising her role as Officer Hackett, and Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as the ballet company’s tech director.

Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX

Next Level Baker

Season Finale 9/8c

It’s not just the set that has multiple levels. In the two-part season finale of the baking competition, the final five take on a three-tier cake challenge, with the winner taking home $25,000 and a HexClad prize package. ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight (9/8c and 10/9c) wraps its 13th season with back-to-back episodes.

Vera’s Holiday Flop

Movie Premiere

The Yule Log: ABC shares a familiar Kris Kringle origin story in 1970’s perennial Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (8/7c). NBC repeats its entertaining holiday episode of Password (8/7c) featuring Jonathan Groff going head-to-head with Jimmy Fallon, followed by the fan favorite A Saturday Night Live Christmas (9/8c) compilation of classic holiday skits (including, no doubt, the “Schweddy Balls” showstopper with Alec Baldwin, Ana Gasteyer, and Molly Shannon). The CW presents 2021’s Angel Falls Christmas (8/7), while BET+ offers a new romcom, Vera’s Holiday Flop, starring Charity Jordan as a woman reconnecting with old friends for a 20-year high-school reunion.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV: