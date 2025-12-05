Emily in Paris is making its return on December 18 after more than a year. Season 5 will take Emily (Lily Collins) and various other characters to Rome, but not everybody is slated to return to the cast.

Some cast members have confirmed their exits and explained why they won’t be returning. However, the future of some other characters, including Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), has been a bit more unclear. Scroll down for everything we know.

Why did Camille leave Emily in Paris?

Perhaps the most notable departure is Camille (Camille Razat), who was a main character in Seasons 1 to 4. After calling off her wedding to Gabriel while expecting his child (because she realized he was in love with Emily), she found out her pregnancy was a false positive. Camille ultimately made the decision to adopt a child as a single mother, but chose to leave Paris to do so.

Of course, keeping Camille in the show would’ve been as simple for the writers as just having her change her mind about moving, but Razat revealed in April that she would be “stepping away” from the series.

“This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end,” Razat explained in an Instagram post. “It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons. She revealed that she had just wrapped production on two other shows (Nero and The Lost Station Girls), and would be shifting her focus to her new production company, which mainly produces “music videos and short films for now, but we’re currently developing our first feature film, something I’m truly passionate about and excited to grow.”

Razat also left the door open for a Camille return in the future. “I’m deeply grateful to @starmandarren and the entire team at @netflix and @paramountpics for their trust and for giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life and leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of Emily In Paris world,” the actress wrote.

Who is not returning for Emily in Paris Season 5?

Aside from Razat, Rupert Everett also won’t be back for Emily in Paris Season 5. He joined the show in Season 4 as Giorgio Barbieri, an Italian fashion designer.

In August, Everett claimed he was “fired” from the show. “I waited for them to call me, but ultimately, it never came, and they just fired me,” he said, per Vanity Fair. “Show business is always very difficult, from the beginning to the end. When they write the screenplay, they think they want you, but then things change, and they lose your character. I don’t know why. For me, it was a tragedy. I was in bed for two weeks because I couldn’t get over it.”

However, he later backtracked in a statement to People, telling the outlet, “I would like to confirm that I was never fired from the show. I was talking to a group of acting students, in my shaky Italian, at a festival in the south of Italy, and it all got a little lost in translation!”

Kate Walsh‘s (Madeline) time on the show has also come to an end (her arc finished in Season 3).

Is Gabriel coming back for Season 5 of Emily in Paris?

Yes, Gabriel is returning for Season 5, as evidenced by a new trailer released on December 3. He pops up a few times in the trailer, including in one scene where he and Emily are hugging on a train platform.

Fans of Emily and Gabriel’s relationship were relieved to see him in the trailer, as his fate was previously left up in the air. The initial teaser for Season 5 did not feature any Gabriel footage, and Bravo’s comments about his character’s arc in 2024 led to speculation that he’d be leaving the rom-com series.

“The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in Season 1, and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes, and because of the direction they make him take,” Bravo told IndieWire. “I’ve never been so far away from him.

He continued, “In Season 1, there was a lot of me in him. But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimizing and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him.”

Bravo said he tried to voice his concerns, but “we don’t have much liberty on set,” he added. “We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want, and we just have to comply. It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5 […] because my contract ends at Season 4.”

He described his character as “melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost” during Seasons 2 through 4, and said it was “not fun” to play that role anymore.

Who is returning for Emily in Paris Season 5?

Collins will be returning in the titular role of Emily, along with Bravo as Gabriel, and Emily’s latest love interest Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). Ashley Chen is also back as Mindy Park, and the trailer teases a romance between her and Emily’s ex Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

Other returning characters are Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Julien (Samuel Arnold), and Luc (Bruno Gouery). Paul Forman (Nico) is also slated to return as Mindy’s ex, although he and Park broke up in real life, and William Abadie will be back as Antoine. Thalia Besson is expected to pop up as Geneviève, the daughter of Sylvie’s husband who arrived in Season 4.

Season 5 will also introduce Bryan Greenberg as Jake, an American living in Paris, and Michèle Laroque as Yvette, a former friend of Sylvie’s.

When does Emily in Paris Season 5 premiere?

All 10 episodes of Emily in Paris Season 5 will drop on Thursday, December 18. While Season 4 was split into two parts in 2024, the show will go back to an all-at-once format for its latest season. A Season 6 renewal has not been announced yet.

Emily in Paris, Season 5, Thursday, December 18, Netflix