What To Know The winner of Season 28 of The Voice will be named during the live December 16 finale.

Of the six finalists, the one who receives the majority of America’s votes will win the show.

Niall Horan and Michael Bublé have two artists each in the Finals, while Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg each have one.

Believe it or not, another season of The Voice is about to come to an end. Carson Daly will announce the Season 28 winner during the live finale on Tuesday, December 16.

The champion will be chosen based on who received the majority of viewer votes after the six finalists’ performances on the December 15 episode. The Top 6 performed two songs each in the first live show of the season.

Niall Horan and Michael Bublé are both going for three-peats and perfect records as Voice coaches, and they each have two artists in the Finals. Horan chose Aiden Ross as his finalist, and then America voted in DEK of Hearts as their favorite act from Night 2 of the Playoffs. Meanwhile, Bublé picked Jazz McKenzie to go to the Finals, and then his 14-year-old team member Max Chambers was voted him from Night 1 of the Playoffs.

Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg are also still in the running to score a win. McEntire, who previously won the show one time, brought Aubrey Nicole to the Finals, while Snoop is looking to get his first-ever victory with finalist Ralph Edwards.

All six finalists are incredibly talented, and there isn’t much to compare to since this season hasn’t had many viewer voting opportunities. DEK of Hearts has proven to be quite popular with viewers, winning both the Mic Drop and a wildcard Finals slot, but they haven’t had to go up against all of the other finalists in those votes.

Meanwhile, Horan’s other finalist, Aiden, has significantly more followers on Instagram than the other contestants, and his finale performances are outperforming the others on YouTube, which bodes well for how he could do.

Who do you think will be named the winner? Scroll down to cast your vote in the poll and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

The Voice, Season 28 Finale, Tuesday, December 16, 9/8c, NBC