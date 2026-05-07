‘The Hunting Party’: John Corbett Terrorizes Unsuspecting Victims in Finale Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

What To Know John Corbett guest stars in the Hunting Party Season 2 finale as serial poisoner Xander Wax.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek detailing his methods and showing him in action.

“When you learn about his methods, they just paralyze you with fear,” The Hunting Party executive producer Jake Coburn told us of John Corbett‘s serial killer in the Season 2 finale — and he wasn’t exaggerating. (The series has yet to be renewed for Season 3.)

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek from the episode that details just that. The team — Bex (Melissa Roxburgh), Hassani (Patrick Sabongui), Shane (Josh McKenzie), and Morales (Sara Garcia) — become privy to Xander Wax’s (Corbett) location after a partial fingerprint is picked up on a self-checkout scanner in D.C.

“We are dealing with a very smart individual,” Bex warns the others. He’s a trained biochemist who is said to have killed at least 10 but could have as many as 40 victims. His kills are mistaken for heart attacks or strokes because he uses highly lethal animal venoms as poisons. He was so difficult to catch because he had no discernible victimology; he left his neurotoxins on public objects, like elevator pumps and sugar packets, for random people to interact with.

“He didn’t care who he killed. For him, the thrill was the randomness of it all,” Bex explains. Watch the full video above for more, including seeing John Corbett in action.

“There was a case in the ’80s, it was the Tylenol killer case, where at any point you open a bottle of Tylenol now, there’s 15 layers of packaging and security. It’s because they used to not have that, and this guy poisoned a bunch of bottles of Tylenol and then just put them out in the shelves, didn’t know when someone was going to purchase that bottle of Tylenol. And, eventually, people were dying from this, and they didn’t know what bottles were poisoned or where. Guy was never caught,” executive producer JJ Bailey shared with us.

“But we took that idea, and we wanted to see this character who enjoyed setting the trap and not knowing who he was going to catch or when, and that sadistic nature of just the random chance and what led you to that moment to pick that thing that he put this poison on,” he continued. “And I think John did a great job of taking that, changing it from his character pre-Pit to his character post-Pit. He feels like two sort of different characters, but he adds this little bit of swagger to it that I think is pretty fun.”

What are your predictions for the finale? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Hunting Party, Season 2 Finale, Thursday, May 7, 10/9c, NBC