Outlander is sending Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe), and William (Charles Vandervaart) on a rescue mission as they discover the nature of Lord John Grey’s (David Berry) disappearance in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the show’s penultimate episode.

As we approach the ending of Outlander, the stakes have never been higher for the Frasers, as Jamie must face the potential doomed fate of King’s Mountain, foretold in Frank’s (Tobias Menzies) book. But the Highlander and his Sassenach wife must put their fears aside to find their good friend and the adoptive father of Jamie’s son, William, before they face their uncertain fate.

Arriving at Lord John’s house, Jamie, Claire, and William, with whom they’ve found a new closeness after the previous episode’s emotional breakthroughs, seek answers from Amaranthus (Carla Woodcock), who greets the family by saying, “Thank goodness you’re here. I wasn’t sure if you’d received my message.”

“It’s been seven weeks. Has there been any word from him?” William inquires. In other words, Lord John has been missing for quite a while by the time Jamie, Claire, and William arrive. While Amaranthus replies that there hasn’t been any correspondence or activity indicating Lord John’s whereabouts, she does reveal that a package may contain clues.

“This package came for him a few days ago,” Amaranthus tells William after he asks about his uncle Hal possibly arriving. “The man who brought it, an odd fellow, seemed quite melancholy,” she notes. While the package is seemingly for Hal, Amaranthus tells William that the mystery man “said he had a message for you.”

Could this message contain any key clues for finding Lord John? Fans will have to tune in to find out. Don’t miss the penultimate episode, which will serve as the lead-in for Outlander‘s final episode. In the meantime, check out the full clip above, and let us know your theories about the mystery message in the comments section.

Outlander, Season 8, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz