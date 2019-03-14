Lori Loughlin Fired From All Hallmark Roles Amid College Admissions Scam Scandal

Crown Media has severed ties with Lori Loughlin in the wake of her alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam, meaning the Full House alum will no longer star on the Hallmark period drama When Calls the Heart or the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film series Garage Sale Mysteries.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” the company said in a statement. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”

Loughlin and Desperate Housewives alum Felicity Huffman were both indicted on Tuesday, March 12, as part of Operation Varsity Blues, a federal investigation into the scam. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly agreed to pay $500,000 to have their two daughters falsely designated as USC crew team recruits.

Huffman and Giannulli were arrested that same day, while Loughlin appeared in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, March 13. She was released on a $1 million bond and permitted to return to Vancouver, where she had been filming When Calls the Heart and other Hallmark projects.

The 54-year-old actress has starred in 15 Garage Sale Mysteries films so far, with another installment listed as “filming” on IMDb and three more in pre-production. When Calls the Heart, which stars Loughlin as a schoolteacher in a turn-of-the-century Canadian coal town, is currently airing its sixth season.

Loughlin has also recurred as Aunt Becky in Netflix’s Fuller House, which had already been renewed for a fifth and final season, but her future on the Full House spinoff is unclear.